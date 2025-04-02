Fein Power Tools Launches 'Test Drive a Tool' Program

Power tool brand Fein on Tuesday announced a new program that allows customers to try out its power tools for one month, free of charge.

Under the "Test Drive a Tool" program, customers can select a Fein power tool from a "curated" list to be delivered by a Fein sales rep and local dealer. They would then have "a full month" to use the tool on "every application they can think of." After filling out a "quick" online survey about their experience, a Fein rep would arrange a time to either pick up the tool or assist the customer with the purchase.



“Fein tools are designed to make every job faster, safer and more efficient, and we’re confident that once customers experience our products, you’ll understand what sets Fein tools apart from the competition,” Bill Craig, president of Fein US, said in a statement. “The 'Test Drive' program helps end users understand how working with Fein tools will save them time and money while enhancing their projects and delivering superior results."