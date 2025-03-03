Plumbing, HVAC Distributor Marcone Announces New Name

Plumbing, appliance and HVAC distributor Marcone will now be known by a new moniker — mSupply — company officials announced Monday.

The company noted that it had more than tripled in size in recent years after nine acquisitions across its end-markets. The name, officials said, marks “an exciting new chapter for the organization.”

“The name change is a reflection of who we are today and where we’re headed as a company,” CEO Asterios Satrazemis said in a statement. “It honors the diversity and rich history of the incredible companies we’ve brought together while reaffirming our shared mission to deliver unmatched service and expertise to our customers.”

Two of its five primary segments — appliance parts and commercial kitchens — will retain the Marcone brand. The plumbing division’s distribution operations will return to its former “Plumbmaster” name, while its HVAC segments will continue under their current, “regionally recognized” names.