Schneider Electric Aims to Prevent Hazards with AI

Electrical and automation giant Schneider Electric has received a patent for technology that uses AI to help prevent process safety hazards, company officials announced.

The solution, developed by the company's EcoStruxure Triconex Safety team, automatically or semi-automatically analyzes potential hazards in industrial processes and validates protection mechanisms. An analysis tool would then help prevent the issue.

The project is part of a broader Schneider Electric initiative to bolster functional safety through artificial intelligence.

“We are the first to push this boundary of automating the hazard process analysis with artificial intelligence,” Chris Stogner, Schneider Electric’s senior director of offer management, said in a statement. “Bringing AI to functional safety has the potential to create a more rigorous and robust HAZOP study, generating more combinations of scenarios and deviations then what was humanly possible before.”