Gaco Announces Brand Overhaul

Coatings, adhesives and sealants supplier Gaco announced Wednesday that the company's entire portfolio would fall under a single name under a new brand restructuring.

The company, part of Holcim Group, also announced a new logo and guiding principle, "Formulating Everyday Success."

Under the restructuring, Gaco's product lines will be aligned in seven distinct "sub-brands:"

GacoFlex: Roof restoration, coatings and roof foam products

GacoPoly: Liquid-applied decking, waterproofing and coatings/air vapor barriers

GacoDeck: Liquid-applied deck coatings

GacoFloor: Floor and safety traffic coatings

GacoSeal: General construction and building envelope sealants

GacoBond: General construction and building envelope adhesives

GacoIndustrial: Industrial and specialty adhesives, coatings and sealants

The company's legacy brands, including Pacific Polymers, Foamseal and Sta’-Put will be folded into the sub-brands.

"As we integrate our coatings, adhesives and sealants under the Gaco name, we are reinforcing our commitment to delivering best-in-class solutions at every level of the building envelope – from foundation to roof – and across a range of complementary and adjacent industries,” said Jamie Gentoso, president of Holcim Building Envelope. “This transformation streamlines our Gaco brand portfolio, strengthens our market leadership, and ensures that customers receive the same trusted solutions from the ground up, with unmatched technical support.”