First Supply Announces New Website, Sales Director

MADISON, Wis. — As First Supply looks to the year ahead, the company shared several key initiatives that solidify its position as a leader in the distribution industry.

They include the launch of a redesigned website, the promotion of Rick Viviani to director of sales, and the much-anticipated opening of a state-of-the-art distribution center in West Salem, Wisconsin. Together, these milestones reinforce First Supply’s commitment to delivering unmatched reliability and forward-thinking innovation — values that have guided the company for over 127 years.

A Smarter, Simpler Way to Shop

The newly launched FirstSupply.com is designed to make the customer experience more intuitive and efficient. Built with user feedback in mind, the updated website reflects First Supply’s dedication to innovation and service excellence. Its enhanced design and functionality ensure customers have seamless access to the products and resources they need.

Rick Viviani Named Director of Sales

As First Supply continues to focus on delivering outstanding service and driving growth, the company is proud to announce Rick Viviani’s promotion to the newly created role of director of sales. Since joining First Supply in 2021, Viviani has played a pivotal role in the growth of the First Waterworks division, where he demonstrated exceptional leadership and strategic vision.

“Rick’s ability to inspire teams and deliver results makes him the perfect choice for this role,” said Scott Boehlke, chief operating officer. “This position reflects our commitment to empowering our team, strengthening customer relationships, and positioning First Supply for long-term growth.”

Transformative Distribution Center in West Salem

Set to open later this year, First Supply’s new distribution center in West Salem marks a milestone achievement in the company’s history. This cutting-edge facility is designed to elevate operational efficiency and improve service for customers across the Midwest.

“Our new distribution center represents the future of First Supply,” said Katie Poehling Seymour, president and CEO. “With its advanced technology and strategic design, this facility is more than a building—it’s a commitment to delivering faster, smarter solutions for our customers while supporting the growth of our employees and the communities we serve.”

The distribution center’s capabilities reflect First Supply’s focus on blending its rich history with forward-thinking strategies, ensuring the company continues to meet the evolving needs of its customers and partners.

Where Tradition Meets Innovation

For over a century, First Supply has honored its rich legacy while looking ahead to the future with a drive to innovate. As a family-owned business, this balance has been key to its success. The redesigned website, Viviani’s appointment, and the operational readiness of the West Salem distribution center demonstrate the company’s ongoing mission to adapt, grow, and exceed expectations.

“These milestones are all about serving our customers better,” said Poehling Seymour. “We are energized by the opportunities ahead and grateful for the trust placed in us over generations. Here’s to a year of growth, progress, and shared success.”