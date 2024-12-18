Allient Launches New Business Segment

The motion and control manufacturer is adding a defense solutions vertical.

Allient Inc.
Dec 18, 2024
Screenshot 2024 12 18 2 17 01 Pm
Allient Inc.

BUFFALO, N.Y. - Allient Inc., a global designer and manufacturer of precision and specialty motion, controls and power products, announced the launch of its Allient Defense Solutions business unit.

This vertical market initiative underscores Allient’s commitment to expanding its presence in high-growth markets and driving long-term value for customers and stakeholders. With a newly structured, specialized sales and support team, ADS will integrate Allient’s comprehensive technology offerings to streamline processes and foster innovation.

Dick Warzala, chairman and CEO, said, "The launch of Allient Defense Solutions is a pivotal milestone in our vertical market strategy, highlighting our dedication to delivering compact, lightweight, high-performance system solutions to the defense industry. By strategically aligning our talent, technology, and resources, we are positioned to create transformative value across Land, Air, and Sea Defense applications. I am confident this focused approach will simplify processes for our customers while setting new performance standards in the industry."

This marks the company’s first vertical market-focused initiative, aligning with the rebranding and vertical market strategy announced at its 2023 Investor Day. The launch was initiated during the Association of the United States Army event in October 2024, where Allient introduced this new focus to industry leaders.

To support this initiative, the company implemented an internal restructuring within its various functional units to ensure success:

  • Steve Warzala has been appointed President of the Allient Defense Solutions BU and will assume the role of Corporate Vice President.
  • Ken May, Allied Motion CTO and Corporate Vice President, will lead ADS systems engineering and program support services.
  • Dave MacMillan, Senior Director of Business Development, will lead the expanded ADS business development efforts and the dedicated ADS sales team.
  • Brandon Hunter has been named General Manager for Allient - London, Ontario (formerly FPH), Allient’s structural and lightweighting composites Technology Unit.
  • Jesse Dowd is the new General Manager for Allient - Rochester (formerly Ormec), the Technology Unit responsible for leading Servo Control Solutions development for all markets and Custom Critical Solutions development for the Aerospace & Defense markets.

The restructuring includes Allient’s global engineering team, led by Ken May, to accelerate decision making and product development efforts and ensure they are more closely aligned with Allient’s customers and markets. GET resources will be redeployed and aligned with ADS or other Allient BUs. A streamlined corporate GET team will uphold the discipline of using common development tools, processes, training, standards, and quality control measures, fostering a cohesive, “One Team” approach throughout the company.

Latest in Operations
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Sponsored
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
December 12, 2024
Honeywell headquarters, Charlotte, N.C., June 2022.
Honeywell Weighs Jettisoning Aerospace Division
December 16, 2024
Jason Zenger and Nick Goellner speak with a machinist about his CNC machining processes.
MakingChips Celebrates 10 Years with Expansion to Six Podcasts
December 13, 2024
Clayton Controls
Festo Adds Southern California Distribution Partner
December 12, 2024
Related Stories
Clayton Controls
Operations
Festo Adds Southern California Distribution Partner
I Stock 487674071
Operations
Meeting in the Middle
Screenshot 2024 12 09 At 2 14 19 Pm
Operations
Motion President James Howe on His Priorities Heading into 2025
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Sponsor Content
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
More in Operations
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Sponsored
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Learn how to link all of your supply chain data for maximum efficiency. Download our free guide now!
December 12, 2024
Jason Zenger and Nick Goellner speak with a machinist about his CNC machining processes.
Operations
MakingChips Celebrates 10 Years with Expansion to Six Podcasts
The new additions tackle distinct subjects and include titles like "Making Sparks," "Lights Out," and “Machine Shop Mastery.”
December 13, 2024
Clayton Controls
Operations
Festo Adds Southern California Distribution Partner
Clayton Controls will distribute Festo's products across three Western states.
December 12, 2024
I Stock 487674071
Operations
Meeting in the Middle
How MiddleGround Capital is navigating industry challenges — while setting the stage for growth.
December 12, 2024
Trucks line up to enter a Port of Oakland shipping terminal in Oakland, Calif., Nov. 10, 2021.
Operations
EPA Awards $135 Million to California to Phase Out Big Diesel Trucks
The funding will go toward the purchase of hundreds of zero-emission large vehicles.
December 12, 2024
Screenshot 2024 12 09 At 2 14 19 Pm
Operations
Motion President James Howe on His Priorities Heading into 2025
Plus, lessons learned in recent years — and navigating new technology moving forward.
December 10, 2024
I Stock 1442960535
Operations
Companies Are Still Committing to Net-Zero Emissions, Even if It's a Bumpy Road
A look at corporate emissions commitments — and what can undermine them.
December 9, 2024
Img 3464
Operations
Aligning ‘Culture and Capability’
After 11 acquisitions in just two years, AFC shares the dedicated method that defines its deals.
December 5, 2024
Photo taken from video of a DHL cargo plane crash near Vilnius, Lithuania, Nov. 25, 2024.
Operations
DHL Cargo Plane Crashes and Skids into House, Killing Crew Member
Surveillance video showed the plane descending normally before exploding into a huge ball of fire.
November 26, 2024
Osha
Operations
Steel Pipe Manufacturer Settles Over Safety Failures that Led to Worker's Death
The company will pay nearly half a million dollars in penalties.
November 25, 2024
Nibco Museum Ribbon Cutting
Operations
NIBCO Announces Opening of the Rex Martin NIBCO Interactive Museum
The museum documents and celebrates NIBCO’s influence on the plumbing industry over the past 120 years.
November 20, 2024
I Stock 1174933036
Operations
Amazon, SpaceX Challenge Labor Board's Constitutionality
The agency had filed complaints against both companies over workers’ rights and union organizing.
November 20, 2024
Screenshot 2024 11 15 At 1 14 50 Pm
Operations
RS Adds Supplier Omega Engineering
Omega offers a range of process measurement and control solutions.
November 15, 2024
I Stock 843817378
Operations
Atlanta Private Equity Firm Launches Wholesale Distributor
The firm acquired plumbing and HVAC distributor Plimpton & Hills early this year.
November 13, 2024
I Stock 1445781992
Operations
Kennametal Named One of Caterpillar's Top Indirect Suppliers
The designation recognizes Kennametal's support of the successful launch of C27B and C32 cylinder heads.
November 13, 2024