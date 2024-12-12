Festo Adds Southern California Distribution Partner

ISLANDIA, N.Y. — Festo announced Thursday that its electric, pneumatic and process automation solutions are now available from Clayton Controls of Santa Ana, California — Festo’s newest distribution partner in the U.S.

Clayton Controls serves customers in the California, Nevada and Arizona markets.

For nearly 60 years, first as a fluid power distribution company and then as an automation value-added distributor, Clayton Controls has built an exemplary reputation for representing premier companies and offering superior technical expertise, responsiveness and customer support. Clayton Controls serves customers in the medical and medical device, aerospace, semiconductor, agricultural, food, packaging and contract manufacturing industries.

In addition to representing industry leaders, Clayton Controls has a 10,000-square-foot subassembly manufacturing and UL 508A panel building facility staffed by a team of 23, including three engineers. The company also has a robotics automation training lab where customers receive hands-on instruction.

“Festo is the leading provider of state-of-the-art electric and pneumatic automation solutions,” said John Allard, vice president of sales and technology, Clayton Controls. “Most automated systems require electric and pneumatic components. To have one company that supplies both is a win for our customers, especially in terms of the quality and technological leadership of Festo.

“Furthermore, Festo has a marvelous distribution system that ensures a quick supply of its core product range, including air preparation systems, pneumatic cylinders, servo drives and motors, and electric actuators.”