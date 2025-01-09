Top Federal Reserve Bank Regulator, Under Fire from GOP, to Step Down Next Month

He led a proposal requiring the nation's largest banks to significantly increase their financial reserves.

Christopher Rugaber
Jan 9, 2025
Federal Reserve Board of Governors Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr testifies at a House Financial Services Committee hearing, March 29, 2023, Washington.
Federal Reserve Board of Governors Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr testifies at a House Financial Services Committee hearing, March 29, 2023, Washington.
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve's top financial regulator said Monday that he would resign next month, avoiding a potential confrontation with the incoming Trump administration and Republicans in the Senate.

Fed governor Michael Barr said in a letter to President Joe Biden that he would step down as vice chair for supervision Feb. 28, or earlier if a successor was confirmed. Yet Barr said he would remain on the Fed's board of governors. His term as governor lasts until 2032.

Barr oversaw the proposal of tough new rules for the largest U.S. banks, which would have required them to significantly increase their financial reserves. The proposal sparked fierce opposition from the largest financial firms, including JPMorgan Chase, and was sharply criticized by Senate Republicans.

During last year's presidential campaign, there were published reports that former president Donald Trump would try to fire or demote Barr. But at a press conference in November, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said a president doesn't have the legal authority to do either one.

Sen. Tim Scott, who is in line to chair the Senate Banking Committee, which oversees the Fed, on Monday called Barr's proposed financial regulations "disastrous." He has previously said that they would limit lending by banks and weaken the economy.

"Michael Barr has failed to meet the responsibilities of his position," Scott said in a statement. "I stand ready to work with President Trump to ensure we have responsible financial regulators at the helm."

By stepping down as vice chair, but not governor, Barr has limited the Trump administration's options to replace him. All seven seats on the Fed's board of governors are filled, and an opening won't occur until Governor Adriana Kugler's term ends Jan. 31, 2026.

As a result, for now President-elect Trump can only appoint another current governor to the top regulatory position, or wait until next year to fill the vacancy on the board with a new regulator. Governor Michelle Bowman, a Republican appointee, has publicly supported less stringent financial regulations and is a potential replacement.

"The risk of a dispute over the position could be a distraction from our mission," Barr said in a statement from the Fed. "In the current environment, I've determined that I would be more effective in serving the American people from my role as governor."

Barr took office in June 2022 and was later embroiled in the spate of bank failures in the spring of 2023 that started with Silicon Valley Bank, the third-largest failure in U.S. history. Barr oversaw the preparation of a report that blamed watered-down bank regulations, the Fed's own staffers, and the banks' managers for the failures.

Barr then proposed to tighten bank rules, particularly for those banks with $100 billion or more in assets, by requiring them to hold more capital in reserve. Previously, Trump appointees at the Fed had loosed rules for banks with less than $250 billion in assets.

Yet those rules met with ferocious opposition from the banking industry, prompting Powell to announce last March that they would be revised.

The Fed said Monday that it "does not intend to take up any major rulemakings until a vice chair for supervision successor is confirmed."

Latest in Operations
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
January 8, 2025
Screenshot 2025 01 07 At 12 17 21 Pm
QXO to List Shares on the New York Stock Exchange
January 7, 2025
Screen Shot 2024 05 09 At 9 25 27 Am 663cdcec00b99 66b384bf481eb 67101d7de419f
MRC Authorizes Share Repurchase Program
January 6, 2025
Screenshot 2024 12 18 2 17 01 Pm
Allient Launches New Business Segment
December 18, 2024
Related Stories
Screenshot 2025 01 07 At 12 17 21 Pm
Operations
QXO to List Shares on the New York Stock Exchange
Screen Shot 2024 05 09 At 9 25 27 Am 663cdcec00b99 66b384bf481eb 67101d7de419f
Operations
MRC Authorizes Share Repurchase Program
Screenshot 2024 12 16 At 4 36 30 Pm
Operations
Industrial Distribution’s Best of 2024
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsor Content
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Operations
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
January 8, 2025
Screen Shot 2024 05 09 At 9 25 27 Am 663cdcec00b99 66b384bf481eb 67101d7de419f
Operations
MRC Authorizes Share Repurchase Program
MRC's CEO said the announcement reflects "our confidence in the company’s future."
January 6, 2025
Screenshot 2024 12 18 2 17 01 Pm
Operations
Allient Launches New Business Segment
The motion and control manufacturer is adding a defense solutions vertical.
December 18, 2024
Honeywell headquarters, Charlotte, N.C., June 2022.
Operations
Honeywell Weighs Jettisoning Aerospace Division
Numerous American conglomerates have already broken up their companies to become more nimble.
December 16, 2024
Jason Zenger and Nick Goellner speak with a machinist about his CNC machining processes.
Operations
MakingChips Celebrates 10 Years with Expansion to Six Podcasts
The new additions tackle distinct subjects and include titles like "Making Sparks," "Lights Out," and “Machine Shop Mastery.”
December 13, 2024
Clayton Controls
Operations
Festo Adds Southern California Distribution Partner
Clayton Controls will distribute Festo's products across three Western states.
December 12, 2024
I Stock 487674071
Operations
Meeting in the Middle
How MiddleGround Capital is navigating industry challenges — while setting the stage for growth.
December 12, 2024
Trucks line up to enter a Port of Oakland shipping terminal in Oakland, Calif., Nov. 10, 2021.
Operations
EPA Awards $135 Million to California to Phase Out Big Diesel Trucks
The funding will go toward the purchase of hundreds of zero-emission large vehicles.
December 12, 2024
Screenshot 2024 12 09 At 2 14 19 Pm
Operations
Motion President James Howe on His Priorities Heading into 2025
Plus, lessons learned in recent years — and navigating new technology moving forward.
December 10, 2024
I Stock 1442960535
Operations
Companies Are Still Committing to Net-Zero Emissions, Even if It's a Bumpy Road
A look at corporate emissions commitments — and what can undermine them.
December 9, 2024
Img 3464
Operations
Aligning ‘Culture and Capability’
After 11 acquisitions in just two years, AFC shares the dedicated method that defines its deals.
December 5, 2024
Photo taken from video of a DHL cargo plane crash near Vilnius, Lithuania, Nov. 25, 2024.
Operations
DHL Cargo Plane Crashes and Skids into House, Killing Crew Member
Surveillance video showed the plane descending normally before exploding into a huge ball of fire.
November 26, 2024
Osha
Operations
Steel Pipe Manufacturer Settles Over Safety Failures that Led to Worker's Death
The company will pay nearly half a million dollars in penalties.
November 25, 2024
Nibco Museum Ribbon Cutting
Operations
NIBCO Announces Opening of the Rex Martin NIBCO Interactive Museum
The museum documents and celebrates NIBCO’s influence on the plumbing industry over the past 120 years.
November 20, 2024
I Stock 1174933036
Operations
Amazon, SpaceX Challenge Labor Board's Constitutionality
The agency had filed complaints against both companies over workers’ rights and union organizing.
November 20, 2024