QXO to List Shares on the New York Stock Exchange

QXO CEO Brad Jacobs will ring the exchange's opening bell next week.

QXO Inc.
Jan 7, 2025
Screenshot 2025 01 07 At 12 17 21 Pm
QXO Inc.

GREENWICH, Conn. — QXO Inc. announced Monday that it will transfer the listing of its common stock to the New York Stock Exchange from the Nasdaq Stock Market.

The company will retain its stock ticker QXO.

QXO expects to begin trading on the NYSE on Jan. 17, when Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Brad Jacobs will ring the Opening Bell. The company’s stock will continue to trade on Nasdaq until the transfer is complete.

"We're excited to list QXO's shares on the Big Board," Jacobs said. "The public companies I founded prior to QXO and listed on the NYSE have all delivered outsized shareholder value. We intend to replicate that success by creating a tech-forward leader in the $800 billion building products distribution industry.”

Latest in Operations
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
January 7, 2025
Screen Shot 2024 05 09 At 9 25 27 Am 663cdcec00b99 66b384bf481eb 67101d7de419f
MRC Authorizes Share Repurchase Program
January 6, 2025
Screenshot 2024 12 18 2 17 01 Pm
Allient Launches New Business Segment
December 18, 2024
Honeywell headquarters, Charlotte, N.C., June 2022.
Honeywell Weighs Jettisoning Aerospace Division
December 16, 2024
Related Stories
Screen Shot 2024 05 09 At 9 25 27 Am 663cdcec00b99 66b384bf481eb 67101d7de419f
Operations
MRC Authorizes Share Repurchase Program
Screenshot 2024 12 16 At 4 36 30 Pm
Operations
Industrial Distribution’s Best of 2024
I Stock 1840401601
Operations
‘Today in Industrial Distribution’ Returns to Daily Publication Jan. 6
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsor Content
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Operations
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
January 7, 2025
Screenshot 2024 12 18 2 17 01 Pm
Operations
Allient Launches New Business Segment
The motion and control manufacturer is adding a defense solutions vertical.
December 18, 2024
Honeywell headquarters, Charlotte, N.C., June 2022.
Operations
Honeywell Weighs Jettisoning Aerospace Division
Numerous American conglomerates have already broken up their companies to become more nimble.
December 16, 2024
Jason Zenger and Nick Goellner speak with a machinist about his CNC machining processes.
Operations
MakingChips Celebrates 10 Years with Expansion to Six Podcasts
The new additions tackle distinct subjects and include titles like "Making Sparks," "Lights Out," and “Machine Shop Mastery.”
December 13, 2024
Clayton Controls
Operations
Festo Adds Southern California Distribution Partner
Clayton Controls will distribute Festo's products across three Western states.
December 12, 2024
I Stock 487674071
Operations
Meeting in the Middle
How MiddleGround Capital is navigating industry challenges — while setting the stage for growth.
December 12, 2024
Trucks line up to enter a Port of Oakland shipping terminal in Oakland, Calif., Nov. 10, 2021.
Operations
EPA Awards $135 Million to California to Phase Out Big Diesel Trucks
The funding will go toward the purchase of hundreds of zero-emission large vehicles.
December 12, 2024
Screenshot 2024 12 09 At 2 14 19 Pm
Operations
Motion President James Howe on His Priorities Heading into 2025
Plus, lessons learned in recent years — and navigating new technology moving forward.
December 10, 2024
I Stock 1442960535
Operations
Companies Are Still Committing to Net-Zero Emissions, Even if It's a Bumpy Road
A look at corporate emissions commitments — and what can undermine them.
December 9, 2024
Img 3464
Operations
Aligning ‘Culture and Capability’
After 11 acquisitions in just two years, AFC shares the dedicated method that defines its deals.
December 5, 2024
Photo taken from video of a DHL cargo plane crash near Vilnius, Lithuania, Nov. 25, 2024.
Operations
DHL Cargo Plane Crashes and Skids into House, Killing Crew Member
Surveillance video showed the plane descending normally before exploding into a huge ball of fire.
November 26, 2024
Osha
Operations
Steel Pipe Manufacturer Settles Over Safety Failures that Led to Worker's Death
The company will pay nearly half a million dollars in penalties.
November 25, 2024
Nibco Museum Ribbon Cutting
Operations
NIBCO Announces Opening of the Rex Martin NIBCO Interactive Museum
The museum documents and celebrates NIBCO’s influence on the plumbing industry over the past 120 years.
November 20, 2024
I Stock 1174933036
Operations
Amazon, SpaceX Challenge Labor Board's Constitutionality
The agency had filed complaints against both companies over workers’ rights and union organizing.
November 20, 2024
Screenshot 2024 11 15 At 1 14 50 Pm
Operations
RS Adds Supplier Omega Engineering
Omega offers a range of process measurement and control solutions.
November 15, 2024