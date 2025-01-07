QXO to List Shares on the New York Stock Exchange

GREENWICH, Conn. — QXO Inc. announced Monday that it will transfer the listing of its common stock to the New York Stock Exchange from the Nasdaq Stock Market.

The company will retain its stock ticker QXO.

QXO expects to begin trading on the NYSE on Jan. 17, when Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Brad Jacobs will ring the Opening Bell. The company’s stock will continue to trade on Nasdaq until the transfer is complete.

"We're excited to list QXO's shares on the Big Board," Jacobs said. "The public companies I founded prior to QXO and listed on the NYSE have all delivered outsized shareholder value. We intend to replicate that success by creating a tech-forward leader in the $800 billion building products distribution industry.”