NIBCO Announces Opening of the Rex Martin NIBCO Interactive Museum

The museum documents and celebrates NIBCO’s influence on the plumbing industry over the past 120 years.

NIBCO Inc.
Nov 20, 2024
Nibco Museum Ribbon Cutting
NIBCO Inc.

ELKHART, Ind. – NIBCO Inc. has opened the Rex Martin NIBCO Interactive Museum, which honors its 120 years in business providing innovative and reliable flow control products.

The museum offers a unique and enriching experience from a historical perspective, interactive learning, inspiration, community impact, and career opportunities. Not just a place to learn about the past, it’s a place to get excited about the future of plumbing and the opportunities it holds.

Located at 721 Riverview Avenue, Elkhart, Indiana, the 8,845-square-foot building was completely renovated beginning in 2023. The museum portion of the space is 3,254 square feet, and additional space in the building will be used as a training area for customers, distributors, and NIBCO associates. 

Guests are welcomed into the museum by a 14-inch copper-fitting water fountain that pumps 50 gallons through its reservoir, along with an interactive hologram feature. A “Plumbing Discovery House” uncovers the intricate systems behind the walls that keep homes running smoothly. 

Manufacturing displays with interactive features allow visitors to learn more about manufacturing processes and how products operate. An interactive educational kiosk features NIBCO locations, puzzles and entertaining games, and a theater area provides seating for visitors to learn more via video programs.

Artifacts, representing various aspects of the history of plumbing, as well as the history of NIBCO, are exhibited throughout the museum, including:

  • Early foundry tools
  • Original crown jewels of NIBCO
  • Original early fittings including the first fitting from 1927 and early valves
  • Original product blueprints from the 1930s
  • Items from Lee Martin’s collection
  • Original printings of Ross Martin’s collection of booklets
  • Philanthropic contributions
  • Collectibles and promotions

“Our decision to build the NIBCO Interactive Museum and name it after my father is a tribute to his remarkable contributions to the plumbing industry and a continuation of a legacy that began with my great-great-grandfather in 1904,” said NIBCO President and CEO Ashley Martin. “This ambitious project was something I wanted to complete and dedicate on NIBCO’s 120th anniversary to make it extra special. The museum is not just about preserving our history; it’s about showcasing the profound impact we’ve had on the evolution of plumbing and our philanthropic efforts within the community.”

To unveil the museum, a ribbon cutting was held on Nov. 12, which also marked NIBCO’s 120th anniversary. Shareholders, associates, customers, media, local dignitaries and partners attended the ceremony. 

“By making it interactive, we aim to create an engaging, hands-on experience that appeals to all ages, especially students. We want to make learning about plumbing, its importance, and the career opportunities it offers both fun and inspiring,” added Martin. 

“This space honors NIBCO’s five generations of family-owned leadership dedicated to one of humanity’s most essential innovations—plumbing and the ingenuity, resilience, and creativity that has brought clean water and sanitation throughout the world.”

