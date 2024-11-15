RS Adds Supplier Omega Engineering

Omega offers a range of process measurement and control solutions.

RS
Nov 15, 2024
Screenshot 2024 11 15 At 1 14 50 Pm
RS

FORT WORTH, Texas – RS, a global product and service solutions provider for industrial customers, announced its newest supplier: Omega Engineering.

Omega Engineering Inc., part of the DwyerOmega family of brands, is a leading international, integrated, single-source supplier of highly engineered products and customized solutions for industrial process measurement and control applications, including sensing, control, and monitoring technologies. The company was founded in Norwalk, Connecticut, in 1962 by Betty Ruth Hollander, a 32-year-old mother of four who began making ultra-fine-gauge thermocouples, which weren’t commercially available at the time, at her kitchen table by night and making and mailing flyers, conducting sales calls, and shipping the products by day.

Since then, Omega Engineering has established a strong brand identity squarely rooted in its founders’ core principles — an uncompromised commitment to total customer satisfaction, the dignity of every individual, and continuous improvement — and evidenced by its high levels of repeat business and distinguished reputation for providing an exceptional customer experience and connecting challenges to solutions to satisfy customers’ evolving needs.

“Omega Engineering, a brand of DwyerOmega, is committed to providing unparallelled sensing, control, and monitoring expertise to connect challenges to solutions globally,” said John Grimm, director of national distribution accounts for DwyerOmega. “Our partnership with RS reinforces our commitment to delivering an exceptional customer experience as we establish ourselves as the leading global provider of advanced measurement solutions.”

The new Omega Engineering product portfolio available at RS will provide RS customers in the process manufacturing, discrete manufacturing, energy and utilities, and facilities and intralogistics industries with an even broader selection of trusted, field-proven solutions for both common and evolving challenges related to temperature, pressure, flow, force, and strain, as well as the IIoT.

Omega Engineering solutions now available at RS include:

  • More than 5,600 sensors, including a vast selection of temperature sensors, as well as sensor accessories, pressure sensors, flow sensors, load cells, linear transducers, thermistors, and board-mount sensors.
  • More than 1,900 wire, cable, and connector products, including a broad selection of wire in addition to cable management solutions and cable assemblies.
  • More than 540 industrial controls essential for executing and automating a wide range of industrial processes, including controllers and accessories, panel meters, and signal conditioners. 

The new RS Omega Engineering product portfolio also offers customers a variety of

  • Parts and accessories for control cabinets and industrial racks
  • Rotary switches
  • Raspberry Pi, Arduino, and development tools
  • Test and measurement solutions, including testers, thermometers, and calibrators
  • High-temperature chemical-set cements for electric heaters and temperature sensors
  • Hardware, including heater hook-up wire accessories and DIN rail standoff brackets
  • PC data acquisition systems used to collect, process, store, and visualize data from sensors and other measurement devices

“We’re very pleased about our new partnership with Omega Engineering, and we’re proud to provide our customers with easy access to their highly engineered sensing, control, and monitoring solutions optimized for industrial process measurement and control applications extending throughout the industrial manufacturing industry,” said Gary Guess, Product Portfolio Manager at RS Americas.

Latest in Operations
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Sponsored
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
November 12, 2024
I Stock 843817378
Atlanta Private Equity Firm Launches Wholesale Distributor
November 13, 2024
I Stock 1445781992
Kennametal Named One of Caterpillar's Top Indirect Suppliers
November 13, 2024
Van Meter Duluth Authorized Rockwell Distributor
Van Meter Authorized as Rockwell Automation's Twin Cities Distributor
November 12, 2024
Related Stories
I Stock 843817378
Operations
Atlanta Private Equity Firm Launches Wholesale Distributor
I Stock 1445781992
Operations
Kennametal Named One of Caterpillar's Top Indirect Suppliers
Van Meter Duluth Authorized Rockwell Distributor
Operations
Van Meter Authorized as Rockwell Automation's Twin Cities Distributor
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Sponsor Content
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
More in Operations
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Sponsored
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Learn how to link all of your supply chain data for maximum efficiency. Download our free guide now!
November 12, 2024
I Stock 1445781992
Operations
Kennametal Named One of Caterpillar's Top Indirect Suppliers
The designation recognizes Kennametal's support of the successful launch of C27B and C32 cylinder heads.
November 13, 2024
Van Meter Duluth Authorized Rockwell Distributor
Operations
Van Meter Authorized as Rockwell Automation's Twin Cities Distributor
The territory extends into northeastern Minnesota and northwestern Wisconsin.
November 12, 2024
A Honeywell plant in Phoenix, April 4, 2020.
Operations
Activist Investor Takes Stake in Honeywell, Calls for Split
Elliott Investment Management says the conglomerate should be split into two separate companies.
November 12, 2024
Screenshot 2024 11 07 At 10 19 24 Am
Operations
'We Supply America' Season 4 Launches Tuesday
The next season will tell the stories of eight distributors and manufacturers.
November 7, 2024
Screenshot 2024 11 06 At 10 26 17 Am
Operations
Distribution Solutions Group to Join Baird, Stephens Conferences
The Baird Global Industrial Conference will be held next week in Chicago.
November 6, 2024
Home Depot co-founder Bernie Marcus during a television appearance in New York, June 24, 2019.
Operations
Bernie Marcus, Home Depot Co-Founder, Dies at 95
He led the home improvement retailer during its first two decades of rapid growth.
November 5, 2024
Copy Of Evo 2024 Pr Launch Jr
Operations
Motion Control Providers Womack, Morrell Get New Name
The rebrand marks "the next chapter in the company's journey."
November 4, 2024
Screenshot 2024 11 01 At 1 18 50 Pm
Operations
MRC Secures $350M Term Loan
The proceeds helped repurchase 363,000 shares of Series A stock.
November 1, 2024
ABB Motion President Brandon Spencer cuts the ribbon at the company's new campus in New Berlin, Wisconsin.
Operations
ABB Cuts Ribbon at $100M Wisconsin Facility
The company expects the new campus to increase its production footprint by 45%.
October 29, 2024
I Stock 1485927725
Operations
Understanding the End of 'Chevron Deference'
Why it may have a profound impact on supply chains and distributors in the years ahead.
October 29, 2024
I Stock 179271750
Operations
How Wholesale Companies Can Respond to Temporary Drops in Demand
Fluctuations in demand are inevitable for the wholesale business, but they don’t have to be detrimental.
October 28, 2024
I Stock 1061159310
Operations
Optimizing Distribution Efficiency in the CPG Sector: Best Practices for Today's Supply Chain
CPG distribution efficiency is best delivered through a multilayered strategy.
October 28, 2024
Parts of DigiKey's expanded NPI portfolio.
Operations
DigiKey Adds More than 611,000 Products, 139 New Suppliers in Q3
The new products support work across multiple categories, including semiconductors, power supplies, capacitors, connectors, industrial automation, IoT and vehicle automation.
October 28, 2024
Screenshot 2024 10 25 At 2 22 10 Pm
Operations
Penflex Receives CRN Approval for Metal Hose Assemblies
The approval will help Penflex's customers serve Canada’s oil and gas industry.
October 25, 2024