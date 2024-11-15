RS Adds Supplier Omega Engineering

FORT WORTH, Texas – RS, a global product and service solutions provider for industrial customers, announced its newest supplier: Omega Engineering.

Omega Engineering Inc., part of the DwyerOmega family of brands, is a leading international, integrated, single-source supplier of highly engineered products and customized solutions for industrial process measurement and control applications, including sensing, control, and monitoring technologies. The company was founded in Norwalk, Connecticut, in 1962 by Betty Ruth Hollander, a 32-year-old mother of four who began making ultra-fine-gauge thermocouples, which weren’t commercially available at the time, at her kitchen table by night and making and mailing flyers, conducting sales calls, and shipping the products by day.

Since then, Omega Engineering has established a strong brand identity squarely rooted in its founders’ core principles — an uncompromised commitment to total customer satisfaction, the dignity of every individual, and continuous improvement — and evidenced by its high levels of repeat business and distinguished reputation for providing an exceptional customer experience and connecting challenges to solutions to satisfy customers’ evolving needs.

“Omega Engineering, a brand of DwyerOmega, is committed to providing unparallelled sensing, control, and monitoring expertise to connect challenges to solutions globally,” said John Grimm, director of national distribution accounts for DwyerOmega. “Our partnership with RS reinforces our commitment to delivering an exceptional customer experience as we establish ourselves as the leading global provider of advanced measurement solutions.”

The new Omega Engineering product portfolio available at RS will provide RS customers in the process manufacturing, discrete manufacturing, energy and utilities, and facilities and intralogistics industries with an even broader selection of trusted, field-proven solutions for both common and evolving challenges related to temperature, pressure, flow, force, and strain, as well as the IIoT.

Omega Engineering solutions now available at RS include:

More than 5,600 sensors, including a vast selection of temperature sensors, as well as sensor accessories, pressure sensors, flow sensors, load cells, linear transducers, thermistors, and board-mount sensors.

More than 1,900 wire, cable, and connector products, including a broad selection of wire in addition to cable management solutions and cable assemblies.

More than 540 industrial controls essential for executing and automating a wide range of industrial processes, including controllers and accessories, panel meters, and signal conditioners.

The new RS Omega Engineering product portfolio also offers customers a variety of

Parts and accessories for control cabinets and industrial racks

Rotary switches

Raspberry Pi, Arduino, and development tools

Test and measurement solutions, including testers, thermometers, and calibrators

High-temperature chemical-set cements for electric heaters and temperature sensors

Hardware, including heater hook-up wire accessories and DIN rail standoff brackets

PC data acquisition systems used to collect, process, store, and visualize data from sensors and other measurement devices

“We’re very pleased about our new partnership with Omega Engineering, and we’re proud to provide our customers with easy access to their highly engineered sensing, control, and monitoring solutions optimized for industrial process measurement and control applications extending throughout the industrial manufacturing industry,” said Gary Guess, Product Portfolio Manager at RS Americas.