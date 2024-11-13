Kennametal Named One of Caterpillar's Top Indirect Suppliers

PITTSBURGH — Kennametal Inc. announced Wednesday that it has been recognized as one of Caterpillar Inc.'s top indirect suppliers in 2024.

This prestigious recognition reflects Kennametal's continued dedication to delivering innovative solutions, productivity improvements and outstanding customer and applications engineering support.

Key drivers of this recognition include Kennametal's exceptional support in the successful launch of the Cat C27B and C32 cylinder heads at its Schertz, Texas facility.

The Kennametal team's alignment with Caterpillar's operational goals played a crucial role in earning this honor.

"We are incredibly proud to be recognized as one of Cat's top suppliers," said Dave Bersaglini, president of Kennametal's Metal Cutting segment. "This acknowledgment is a testament to the hard work, expertise, and customer-first approach that our teams deliver every day.

"At Kennametal, we are committed to delivering value for our customers by providing advanced solutions and ensuring seamless execution at every step."