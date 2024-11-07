'We Supply America' Season 4 Launches Next Week

The We Supply America tour hit the road again this summer, championing the noble calling of distribution and gathering stories of innovation, inspiration and leadership from distributors and manufacturers across the country. Those stories will be told starting Nov. 12 at WeSupplyAmerica.net.

Or watch the premier live on LinkedIn. The first will be available here: https://www.linkedin.com/events/wherelegacymeetsheartfeltleader7257092689408536577/theater/

The docu-series is created and produced by Dirk Beveridge, executive producer of We Supply America and the co-founder of Force for Good Company, and Bethany Hepler, executive producer of We Supply America and co-founder of Force for Good Company.

"Each season of the We Supply America tour had a quintessential moment that defined the core values of these businesses,” said Beveridge. “This season, when speaking to an outside sales representative at a tour stop, he said something that struck me: ‘We’re all just living life together.’ That’s what Season 4 encapsulates. I’ve witnessed businesses that lead with humanity and love. I don't see racks of products in a warehouse. These are the stories that remind us of the humanity within. This is what We Supply America is all about.”

The schedule for this season’s film releases is:

Thomas Somerville — Nov. 12

NIBCO — Nov. 14

ProSource — Nov. 19

Liberty Pumps — Nov. 21

MPS Egg Farms — Dec. 3

Reinders — Dec. 5

Truck Equipment — Dec. 10

Pace Supply — Dec. 12

Over four summers, the tour has traveled 54,000 miles and visited more than 90 distributors and manufacturers. Beveridge has expanded the Season 4 docu-series to feature manufacturers, as well as distributors.

“Supplying America can only happen through the intimate partnerships built over time between these independent distributors and their manufacturing partners. Now is the time to share those stories.”

All films will premiere live each week with Beveridge and the leaders of each company on LinkedIn and then will be available on the We Supply America website.

Infor, Infor Distribution, Enable and Wipfli partnered with We Supply America to support the production of these stories and champion the noble calling of distribution.

“It has been an honor this season to capture the heartfelt stories of the individuals on the front lines who keep our country supplied with what we need to live, work and play,” said Hepler. “Through this series, we hope to shine a light on their dedication and resilience. We hope the industry will be inspired by their personal stories and the impact they make each day. We’re privileged to share their journeys.”

Mark your calendars and join Beveridge as he travels the country meeting the men and women driving the distribution industry and America forward.

Watch episodes here, available after premiering on the dates above.