Van Meter Authorized as Rockwell Automation's Twin Cities Distributor

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Van Meter Inc., a leading distributor of electrical, automation and mechanical solutions in the Midwest, announced that, effective Monday, it is the newly authorized Rockwell Automation distributor in the greater Duluth-Twin Ports, Minnesota market, which extends into northeastern Minnesota and northwestern Wisconsin.

Mielke Electric Works Inc. was the previously authorized distributor.

Globally, Van Meter is Rockwell Automation’s sixth-largest distributor. The company has sold and supported Rockwell Automation solutions in Iowa, Wisconsin and Minnesota since the early 1930s.

“This investment is a natural expansion of our industrial automation territory,” said Lura McBride, Van Meter’s president and CEO. “We’re excited and confident in our ability to serve this new market. We are committed to providing the support, expertise, and inventory area manufacturers need to innovate and address today’s important business opportunities.”

For Mielke, a single-location, fourth generation, family-run company that’s been part of the Duluth business landscape since 1912, the deal represents an opportunity to get back to its roots.

"We are continuing our company's 112 years of electric motor repair, services and motor sales which includes full-service conditioning and rewind capabilities for AC and DC motors and generators. With our facility's 50 ton lifting capacity we can service up to 10,000HP and above” said Gretchen Mielke, vice president at Mielke Electric Works, Inc. “Going forward, our renewed focus will be on assisting our customers in achieving and maintaining their high-level productivity through our commitments to quality and excellence in electric motor repair and new motor sales. I have confidence in the Van Meter team’s ability to expand and serve the Rockwell market at a very high level as the new authorized Rockwell Distributor in the territory."

The Rockwell sales territory changing hands from Mielke to Van Meter includes Koochiching, St Louis, Lake, Cook, Hubbard, Cass, Itasca, Crow Wing, Aitkin, Carlton, and Pine Counties in Minnesota and Douglas County in Wisconsin.

Van Meter established a physical location at 4531 W 1st Street in Duluth in 2020 to support its electrical contractor and solar installer business.

“As we add an industrial automation offering to the market, we’ll move quickly to provide customers a smooth transition and exceptional service by assigning a strong team, bringing in market-specific inventory and providing solid supply chain logistics,” said Mike Hermann, vice president of industrial sales at Van Meter. “We look forward to partnering with area manufacturers and system integrators on the important work they do every day.”