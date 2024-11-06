Distribution Solutions Group to Join Baird, Stephens Conferences

The Baird Global Industrial Conference will be held next week in Chicago.

Distribution Solutions Group Inc.
Nov 6, 2024
Screenshot 2024 11 06 At 10 26 17 Am
Distribution Solutions Group Inc.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Distribution Solutions Group Inc. announced Tuesday that management is participating in one-on-one investor meetings and presenting at the following conferences.

  • Baird 2024 Global Industrial Conference, Chicago, Nov. 13: One-on-one investor meetings and a 12 p.m. CT presentation.
  • Stephens Annual Investment Conference, Nashville, Nov. 20: One-on-one investor meetings and a 10 a.m. CT fireside chat.

The presentations will be webcast and can be accessed through the investor relations section of the company’s website.

November 5, 2024
Home Depot co-founder Bernie Marcus during a television appearance in New York, June 24, 2019.
Bernie Marcus, Home Depot Co-Founder, Dies at 95
November 5, 2024
Copy Of Evo 2024 Pr Launch Jr
Motion Control Providers Womack, Morrell Get New Name
November 4, 2024
Screenshot 2024 11 01 At 1 18 50 Pm
MRC Secures $350M Term Loan
November 1, 2024
