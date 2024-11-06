Distribution Solutions Group to Join Baird, Stephens Conferences

FORT WORTH, Texas — Distribution Solutions Group Inc. announced Tuesday that management is participating in one-on-one investor meetings and presenting at the following conferences.

Baird 2024 Global Industrial Conference, Chicago, Nov. 13: One-on-one investor meetings and a 12 p.m. CT presentation.

Stephens Annual Investment Conference, Nashville, Nov. 20: One-on-one investor meetings and a 10 a.m. CT fireside chat.

The presentations will be webcast and can be accessed through the investor relations section of the company’s website.