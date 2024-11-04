Womack Machine Supply, Morrell Group Rebrand as Evolution Motion Solutions

The rebrand marks "the next chapter in the company's journey."

Morrell Group
Nov 4, 2024
Copy Of Evo 2024 Pr Launch Jr

FARMERS BRANCH, Texas — Womack Machine Supply and Morrell Group, leading providers of motion control solutions and subsidiaries of Womack Group, have rebranded as Evolution Motion Solutions.

The company is introducing a new logo, website, and updated marketing and sales materials. The rebrand marks the next chapter in the company's journey as it continues to drive innovation in hydraulic, electromechanical and pneumatic technologies for factory automation, industrial hydraulics, and mobile/off-highway applications.

"By coming together, we recognize that there is an exceptionally bright future as one company, and the name 'Evolution' is something that truly represents who we need to be for our customers and who we will be in the future," said Matt Oldroyd, CEO of Evolution. "As we leverage our collective experience and deep histories, becoming Evolution is the next step to expanding our platform of technical expertise, capabilities, and growth that will create a significant advantage for our customers and supplier partners moving forward."

Evolution, built on the rich histories of its predecessor companies, draws from over a century of brand equity, ethos, and customer trust, signifying the company's commitment to adapting and evolving with its customers. With 20 locations, Evolution serves 31 U.S. states and one Canadian province, providing customers with access to a comprehensive range of solutions designed to improve productivity, reliability, and performance.

"This rebrand marks an exciting milestone in the journey of two outstanding companies," said Oldroyd. "By unifying our expertise as Evolution Motion Solutions, we're positioned to innovate more effectively and deliver even greater value to our customers across a diverse range of industries. We're excited about the expanded capabilities this rebrand brings as we continue building our legacy as Evolution."

Though Evolution does not manufacture its customers' systems and machines, the company plays a vital role in helping them run more efficiently and reliably. This rebrand is a step forward in Evolution's mission to empower its customers with innovative, future-focused solutions that allow them to achieve more than they ever thought possible.

Evolution Motion Solutions is the new name for the Womack Group of companies, including Womack Machine Supply, Morrell Group, Morrell Industrial, Stegner Controls, LOR Mobile Controls, Womack Systems, Womack Defense, and Stegner Aerospace. Going forward, all legacy company names will be retired, and all operations will be conducted under the Evolution brand.

