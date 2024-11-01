MRC Secures $350M Term Loan

The proceeds helped repurchase all 363,000 shares of Series A stock.

MRC Global Inc.
Nov 1, 2024
Screenshot 2024 11 01 At 1 18 50 Pm
MRC Global Inc.

HOUSTON — MRC Global Inc. announced Tuesday that it has secured a new $350 million Senior Secured Term Loan “B” maturing in 2031.

The proceeds from the loan, and borrowings from the asset-based lending facility, were used to repurchase all 363,000 shares of its 6.50% Series A Convertible Perpetual Preferred Stock for $361 million plus accrued dividends as part of an agreement with Mario Investments LLC, the holder of the preferred stock.

"We took advantage of favorable credit market conditions to issue a new term loan, allowing us to repurchase our preferred stock," said MRC President and CEO Rob Saltiel. "We expect this repurchase to be accretive to both cash generation and earnings per share in 2025 and beyond. Additionally, these transactions simplify our capital structure and eliminate potential equity dilution through the conversion of the preferred shares into common stock.”

The previously announced proposed amendment of the company’s asset-based lending facility extending the maturity date to 2029, remains on track and is expected to be finalized in November 2024.

Latest in Operations
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Sponsored
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
November 1, 2024
ABB Motion President Brandon Spencer cuts the ribbon at the company's new campus in New Berlin, Wisconsin.
ABB Cuts Ribbon at $100M Wisconsin Facility
October 29, 2024
I Stock 1485927725
Understanding the End of 'Chevron Deference'
October 29, 2024
I Stock 179271750
How Wholesale Companies Can Respond to Temporary Drops in Demand
October 28, 2024
Related Stories
I Stock 1485927725
Operations
Understanding the End of 'Chevron Deference'
I Stock 179271750
Operations
How Wholesale Companies Can Respond to Temporary Drops in Demand
I Stock 1061159310
Operations
Optimizing Distribution Efficiency in the CPG Sector: Best Practices for Today's Supply Chain
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Sponsor Content
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
More in Operations
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Sponsored
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Learn how to link all of your supply chain data for maximum efficiency. Download our free guide now!
November 1, 2024
I Stock 1485927725
Operations
Understanding the End of 'Chevron Deference'
Why it may have a profound impact on supply chains and distributors in the years ahead.
October 29, 2024
I Stock 179271750
Operations
How Wholesale Companies Can Respond to Temporary Drops in Demand
Fluctuations in demand are inevitable for the wholesale business, but they don’t have to be detrimental.
October 28, 2024
I Stock 1061159310
Operations
Optimizing Distribution Efficiency in the CPG Sector: Best Practices for Today's Supply Chain
CPG distribution efficiency is best delivered through a multilayered strategy.
October 28, 2024
Screenshot 2024 10 25 At 2 22 10 Pm
Operations
Penflex Receives CRN Approval for Metal Hose Assemblies
The approval will help Penflex's customers serve Canada’s oil and gas industry.
October 25, 2024
Img 5276
Operations
Industrial Supply Co. Raises $45,000 for Utah Food Bank
The company has donated more than $290,000 to the organization over 17 years.
October 24, 2024
I Stock 1133442761
Operations
Company, Executives Sentenced in Concrete Bid-Rigging Conspiracy
The executives had been charged with conspiring to fix prices, rig bids and allocate jobs.
October 21, 2024
PPG Industries headquarters, Pittsburgh, April 24, 2017.
Operations
PPG to Cut 1,800 Employees
The paints and coatings maker aims to shave costs.
October 17, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 05 09 At 9 25 27 Am 663cdcec00b99 66b384bf481eb
Operations
MRC Anticipates Sharp Drop in Q3 Sales, Earnings
The company disclosed preliminary quarterly numbers as part of a stock repurchase announcement.
October 16, 2024
White Cap location, San Diego.
Operations
White Cap Overhauls its U.S. Organizational Structure
The company will consolidate seven regions into three.
October 16, 2024
I Stock 2150292623
Operations
The Importance of Sales Enablement in Your Manufacturing Marketing Strategy
Sales enablement can be especially meaningful for manufacturers, where the traditional divide between sales and marketing is woefully inadequate.
October 15, 2024
I Stock 1414645446
Operations
Keeping the Family Business
Tips to effectively safeguard your business’ future.
October 14, 2024
Ms 150 5 643f0a08c9c05 65494cd5e04d3 65e7837fb38ca
Operations
DXP Enterprises Refinances Debt, Raises $105M
The company said the transaction would help its organic and acquisition growth strategy.
October 10, 2024
Near net shape forgings are a more cost-effective alternative by reducing machining time, tool wear and waste, thus improving profit margins.
Operations
Machine Shops Profit from Near Net Shape Forgings
Reduce machine time, waste chips, cutting fluids, tool wear and delivery time.
October 10, 2024
Sfl Bins 66aa59dd73b83
Operations
More than Filling Bins
How Bossard brings "Industry 5.0" to the fastener business.
October 10, 2024