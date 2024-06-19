Holo-Krome to Celebrate 95 Years

The Fastenal subsidiary was established in Connecticut in 1929.

Holo-Krome
Jun 19, 2024
Old Building
Holo-Krome

WALLINGFORD, Conn. — Holo-Krome, a subsidiary of Fastenal, will host a 95th anniversary celebration to honor its staff on July 10 from noon to 1 p.m. at its facility at 61 Barnes Park Road North in Wallingford.

Attending will be Connecticut Chief Manufacturing Officer Paul Lavoie, Wallingford Mayor Vincent Cervoni, John Bairos, small and minority business liaison from U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal’s office, and members of the greater New Haven and Quinnipiac chambers of commerce.  

Mfg Part No 10 Holo Krome Boxes 0520 WebHolo-KromeFounded in 1929 in Hartford, Connecticut, Holo-Krome made its name by pioneering the cold forming process, a technique to mass-produce fasteners with greater structural integrity and less material waste. Today, the Holo-Krome brand is synonymous with premium-quality socket head products for critical applications – all proudly made in the USA. 

The fastener manufacturing industry was largely offshored in the 1970s and ’80s, but Holo-Krome stayed true to its roots and loyal to its employees and community. Fastenal acquired Holo-Krome in 2009, kept its experienced team intact, and invested in a new 200,000-square-foot facility in Wallingford, which was completed in late 2010.

Ongoing investments in technology and on-the-job training continue to make Holo-Krome a leader in the world of fasteners. Recent improvements include a multimillion-dollar purchase of three state-of-the-art cold forming headers and bolt makers – among the largest and most efficient machines of their kind in North America.

