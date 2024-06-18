Valin Adds Pneumatics Control Panels

The panels are engineered and built at the company's facility in suburban Phoenix.

Valin Corp.
Jun 18, 2024
Screenshot 2024 06 18 At 2 40 06 Pm
Valin

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Valin Corporation, a leading provider of technical solutions for the technology, energy, life sciences, natural resources and transportation industries, announced its latest addition to Valin Engineered Solutions: pneumatics control panels.

Engineered to precision and built with innovation at its facility in Chandler, Arizona, the panels represent Valin's expertise in industrial control systems.

“At Valin, quality is our hallmark, and this new offering is yet another example of this ideal,” said Sri Gavini, business development manager, industrial automation at Valin Corporation. “Each pneumatic control panel undergoes rigorous testing, both electrically and pneumatically, ensuring unparalleled performance and reliability. Additionally, as an authorized UL 508 A certified panel shop, we adhere to the highest standards of safety and compliance, providing our clients with peace of mind and confidence in their operations.”

The precision pneumatic control panels from Valin Corporation also offer versatile applications across a range of industries, making them indispensable in various sectors. In the food and beverage industry, where stringent hygiene standards are paramount, these panels ensure precise control over processes such as filling, packaging, and sorting. In life sciences, where accuracy and reliability are critical, they facilitate the automation of laboratory equipment, pharmaceutical production, and medical device manufacturing.

Semiconductor manufacturing demands the utmost precision and cleanliness, and the panels play a crucial role in controlling gas flow and pressure in semiconductor fabrication processes. In the mining sector, where ruggedness and durability are essential, the panels regulate pneumatic systems in drilling, material handling, and processing equipment.

Water and wastewater treatment plants rely on the panels to maintain optimal performance in pumps, valves, and filtration systems, ensuring efficient operation and environmental compliance. Finally, in machine automation, the panels provide centralized control over pneumatic actuators, valves and cylinders, enhancing productivity and precision in manufacturing processes across various industries.

