Columbus McKinnon Releases Corporate Sustainability Report

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Columbus McKinnon on Monday released its fiscal year 2024 Corporate Sustainability Report, the fourth edition of the publication.

The report highlights the company’s achievements and progress toward its ambitious 2030 targets across three key pillars of its sustainability program.

Highlights outlined in this year’s report include:

Progress on ESG initiatives, including energy, operational efficiency and waste reduction plans

Goals and targets related to sustainability in CMCO’s Sustainability Index

Columbus McKinnon’s approach to governance and risk management, especially as they relate to environmental and social impacts

Continued diversity and inclusion efforts, including company-wide inclusivity training for all managers as well as a monthly DE&I newsletter for all global employees

Insights on a second successful year of CMCO Cares program, which drove new community partnerships and engagement of employees worldwide to support important causes in their communities

“Last year, we continued to advance our sustainability strategy and delivered positive change through purpose-driven performance across our business,” said David Wilson, president and CEO of Columbus McKinnon. “We are focused on making a tangible impact on behalf of our customers and are improving lives by providing intelligent motion solutions while achieving record business results. Taking care of our team, customers, shareholders and the communities we serve is essential to support sustained growth. When we focus on running a responsible, sustainable company, we make our business stronger, more agile and more resilient.”

For more details on our FY24 sustainability progress and performance, read the full report here or visit www.cmco.com/en-us/about-us/esg/. For quick facts about its successes over the past year, check out the Sustainability Fact Sheet.