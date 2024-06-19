Columbus McKinnon Releases Corporate Sustainability Report

The fourth edition of the report highlights progress toward three pillars of its 2030 sustainability targets.

Columbus McKinnon Corp.
Jun 19, 2024
Screenshot 2024 06 19 At 2 08 03 Pm
Columbus McKinnon

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Columbus McKinnon on Monday released its fiscal year 2024 Corporate Sustainability Report, the fourth edition of the publication.

The report highlights the company’s achievements and progress toward its ambitious 2030 targets across three key pillars of its sustainability program.

Highlights outlined in this year’s report include:

  • Progress on ESG initiatives, including energy, operational efficiency and waste reduction plans
  • Goals and targets related to sustainability in CMCO’s Sustainability Index
  • Columbus McKinnon’s approach to governance and risk management, especially as they relate to environmental and social impacts
  • Continued diversity and inclusion efforts, including company-wide inclusivity training for all managers as well as a monthly DE&I newsletter for all global employees
  • Insights on a second successful year of CMCO Cares program, which drove new community partnerships and engagement of employees worldwide to support important causes in their communities

“Last year, we continued to advance our sustainability strategy and delivered positive change through purpose-driven performance across our business,” said David Wilson, president and CEO of Columbus McKinnon. “We are focused on making a tangible impact on behalf of our customers and are improving lives by providing intelligent motion solutions while achieving record business results. Taking care of our team, customers, shareholders and the communities we serve is essential to support sustained growth. When we focus on running a responsible, sustainable company, we make our business stronger, more agile and more resilient.”

For more details on our FY24 sustainability progress and performance, read the full report here or visit www.cmco.com/en-us/about-us/esg/. For quick facts about its successes over the past year, check out the Sustainability Fact Sheet.

Latest in Operations
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
June 6, 2024
Screenshot 2024 06 18 At 2 40 06 Pm
Valin Adds Pneumatics Control Panels
June 18, 2024
I Stock 1173184638
Tips for Crafting Win-Win Distributor and Manufacturer Partnerships
June 17, 2024
Robot Human Hand Connection 000075665883 Small
Why Prioritizing Tech Over People Won’t Solve Productivity Woes
June 14, 2024
Related Stories
Screenshot 2024 06 18 At 2 40 06 Pm
Operations
Valin Adds Pneumatics Control Panels
Screenshot 2024 06 14 At 11 24 14 Am
Operations
QXO Announces $3.5B Financing Deal
I Stock 1446934118
Operations
The Entrepreneur and Distribution
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsor Content
Security Breach Podcast
More in Operations
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
June 6, 2024
I Stock 1173184638
Sales
Tips for Crafting Win-Win Distributor and Manufacturer Partnerships
Anyone who says sales is not the most important partnership driver for the channel has probably never spent much time in the channel.
June 17, 2024
Robot Human Hand Connection 000075665883 Small
Operations
Why Prioritizing Tech Over People Won’t Solve Productivity Woes
Many will find that automation alone is not the silver bullet to their productivity problems.
June 14, 2024
Screenshot 2024 06 14 At 11 24 14 Am
Operations
QXO Announces $3.5B Financing Deal
The building products distributor will sell more than 340 million shares of common stock.
June 14, 2024
I Stock 1446934118
Operations
The Entrepreneur and Distribution
Jack Keough on the importance of maintaining the industry's entrepreneurial spirit.
June 13, 2024
R Uggles 5
Operations
Fast Followers
Martin Supply's measured approach to the demands of the market — while keeping a culture-first organization intact.
June 11, 2024
XPO Logistics trucks in San Jose, Calif., July 2019.
Operations
Startup Building Products Distributor Officially Launches
QXO also announced a $1 billion equity investment and a slate of executive leaders.
June 6, 2024
Lisa Su, CEO of Advanced Micro Devices, speaks at the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company facility in Phoenix, Dec. 6, 2022.
Operations
More Women Made the List of Top-Paid CEOs in 2023
But their numbers are still small compared to men.
June 3, 2024
Ai Safety Image
Operations
Report Uncovers Concerns Over Safety, Lack of Training
The study's findings uncovered significant gaps in worker education and safety precautions.
June 3, 2024
Ap24151569207297
Operations
CEOs Got Hefty Pay Raises in 2023, Widening the Gap with the Workers they Oversee
CEOs rewarded as the economy showed remarkable resilience, underpinning strong profits and boosting stock prices.
June 3, 2024
Screenshot 2024 05 31 At 1 49 10 Pm
Operations
Wesco Issues Annual Sustainability Report
The company said it made "significant progress" toward its 2030 goals.
May 31, 2024
I Stock 2153728967
Operations
Distributors Remain Optimistic Amid Rising Prices, Hiring Challenges
Part two of ID's 77th annual Survey of Distributor Operations.
May 30, 2024
Workers paint the roof a picnic area in Clement Park, Littleton, Colo., April 17, 2024.
Operations
How Business Owners Can Handle Layoffs
Although the labor market continues to be tight, one analyst expects to see more cuts moving forward.
May 29, 2024
Pxl 20240416 211648832
Operations
Kennametal Factory Damaged in Arkansas Tornado
The company hopes to restore production quickly and minimize shipment delays.
May 29, 2024
I Stock 1402226144
Operations
Stanley Black & Decker Faces $222,000 in Fines After Maintenance Worker Severely Injured
The electrician was repairing an industrial oven.
May 28, 2024