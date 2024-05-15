Police Fatally Shoot Amazon Warehouse Guard Who Tried to Kill Supervisor, Authorities Say

The security guard trainee had attempted to shoot his supervisor at close range.

Bruce Shipkowski
May 15, 2024
I Stock 653189006
iStock.com/josefkubes

A security guard trainee at an Amazon warehouse in Ohio was fatally shot by police after he tried to shoot his supervisor at close range and later shot an officer who was saved by his bulletproof vest, authorities said.

The initial shooting occurred around 4:40 p.m. Sunday at the warehouse in West Jefferson and was captured on surveillance footage, police said during a news conference Monday.

Ali Hamsa Yusuf, 22, came up behind the supervisor and pointed a gun at the supervisor's head, police said, but the weapon apparently malfunctioned and the bullet barely missed the supervisor, who was not injured. There were more than 100 workers inside the building when the shooting occurred, officials said.

Yusuf soon fled the building but was spotted later Sunday in Columbus by Madison County authorities. Franklin Township and Columbus police tried to stop his vehicle a short time later, and Yusuf then left the vehicle and began firing at a Columbus officer, who authorities said was hit by a bullet but was not seriously injured due to his bulletproof vest.

Yusuf then tried to run away as other officers fired at him, and he was hit by at least one bullet. He was taken to a hospital but was pronounced dead there a short time later. The Columbus officer, identified only as a four-year veteran of the force, was treated at the hospital for minor injuries and released later Sunday.

Yusuf was not supposed to have a gun while on duty, police said. It's also not yet known why he tried to shoot his supervisor. Yusuf also had no known criminal history, authorities said.

Latest in Operations
Distribution Business Management
Sponsored
Distribution Business Management
May 1, 2024
I Stock 493837402
Grainger Continues to Set Growth Records
May 14, 2024
Old Colony YMCA, Stoughton, Mass.
Sonepar Gives the Gift of Light to Local Nonprofits
May 14, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 05 13 At 3 51 16 Pm
Schaedler Yesco Celebrates its 100th Anniversary
May 13, 2024
Related Stories
I Stock 493837402
Operations
Grainger Continues to Set Growth Records
Old Colony YMCA, Stoughton, Mass.
Operations
Sonepar Gives the Gift of Light to Local Nonprofits
Screen Shot 2024 05 13 At 3 51 16 Pm
Operations
Schaedler Yesco Celebrates its 100th Anniversary
All-In-One Distribution Management
Sponsor Content
All-In-One Distribution Management
More in Operations
Distribution Business Management
Sponsored
Distribution Business Management
Acumatica looks to offer new solutions.
May 1, 2024
Old Colony YMCA, Stoughton, Mass.
Operations
Sonepar Gives the Gift of Light to Local Nonprofits
Sonepar's operating companies nominated charitable organizations in need of lighting upgrades.
May 14, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 05 13 At 3 51 16 Pm
Operations
Schaedler Yesco Celebrates its 100th Anniversary
The company is also set to hold its first-ever expo in its western territory.
May 13, 2024
Banner
Operations
Distribution Solutions Group to Participate in Two Upcoming Conferences
The company will join events held by Barrington Research and KeyBanc Capital Markets.
May 6, 2024
Berkshire Hathaway Vice Chairman Greg Abel poses for pictures with shareholders, May 3, 2024, Omaha, Neb.
Operations
Berkshire Hathaway Event Provides View of Warren Buffett's Successor
But this year's meeting also raises new questions.
May 6, 2024
Nippon Steel Corporation's logo is displayed on a sign outside its headquarters in Tokyo on Nov. 26, 2021.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Nippon Steel Delays Closing of Acquisition of U.S. Steel
The sale has drawn opposition from both U.S. presidential candidates.
May 3, 2024
Social worker Lupita Armijo-Garcia works at her desk in the Ottawa County, Mich., Department of Public Health office, Sept. 5, 2023, in Holland, Mich. On Friday, May 3, 2024, the U.S. government issues its April jobs report.
Operations
U.S. Employers Scaled Back Hiring in April
Persistently high interest rates may be starting to slow the robust U.S. job market.
May 3, 2024
Leeson Sized
Operations
Regal Rexnord Expands LEESON Brand
All Marathon NEMA AC induction motors below 182T frame size are welcomed into the LEESON products family.
May 1, 2024
People arrive before the start of a naturalization ceremony at the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Miami Field Office in Miami, Aug. 17, 2018.
Operations
Lottery Bids for H-1B Visas Plunge
The U.S. made changes to target fraud and abuse from those "gaming the system."
April 30, 2024
Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan speaks during an event at Howard University on April 25, 2024, in Washington.
Operations
EPA Rule Bans Toxic Chemical Known to Cause Liver Cancer
The ban includes consumer applications but not "critical" uses in the military and industrial processing.
April 30, 2024
Lumen 5 Overhead
Operations
Lumen Hosts Blockbuster Customer Event
The two-day "Salon Lumen" drew 175 vendors.
April 29, 2024
Grainger headquarters, Lake Forest, Ill.
Operations
Grainger Shareholders Elect 13 to Company's Board
Shareholders also voted in favor of a resolution on executive compensation.
April 24, 2024
California state Sen. Maria Elena Durazo, D-Los Angeles, addresses a gathering in Sacramento, May 20, 2019.
Operations
Bill Would Require California Business Owners to Disclose Identities
The legislation faces fierce opposition from a number of business groups.
April 18, 2024
Fromm headquarters, Reading, Pa.
Operations
Fromm Announces New Services Division
FrommConnect offers engineering, fabrication and services to manufacturers and electrical contractors.
April 18, 2024
Boxes
Operations
WestRock to Build New Corrugated Box Plant in Wisconsin
Construction will begin in 2024 and is expected to be completed in 2025.
April 17, 2024