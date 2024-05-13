Schaedler Yesco Celebrates its 100th Anniversary

HARRISBURG, Pa. — 2024 marks the 100th continuous year of operation for family- and employee-owned Schaedler Yesco Distribution. From hometown seller to world-class service provider, the company is celebrating its past while embracing its future.

The company started the year by celebrating the acquisition of two new locations in Grove City and Clarion, Pennsylvania, bringing its total roster to 29 locations throughout Pennsylvania, Ohio and New York. The contiguous acquisition further solidified Schaedler Yesco’s commitment to the western Pennsylvania and eastern Ohio markets and continued Schaedler Yesco’s growth plan.

Festivities continued in March with the company’s highly successful 2024 Expo East at the Hershey Convention Center. The event, held biannually, drew more than 1,100 people and offered over 75 learning opportunities and more than 100 exhibits and hands-on demonstrations, including a live EV charger demonstration. A similar event, the 2024 Expo West, will be held in September at Rivers Casino in Pittsburgh, the inaugural expo event in the company’s western territory.

“It’s an exciting year for us,” said President Farrah Mittel. “We’re growing, we’re planning an event unlike any other the western Pennsylvania market has ever seen, and it’s our anniversary year. There’s a lot to celebrate.”

Although operational since October, Schaedler Yesco’s new 90,000-square-foot regional distribution center just north of Pittsburgh recently celebrated its grand opening with training sessions, vendor displays, tours of the facility and a BBQ lunch. The crowd of customers and vendors was joined by city officials welcoming the company to Lower Burrell, Pennsylvania.

The company will hold a variety of local events and promotions throughout the balance of the year to celebrate the milestone with customers.

The 16-time designee as one of the "Best Places to Work in Pennsylvania" will gather all employees and their guests in Harrisburg this October for a night of festivities and fun to help culminate the centennial year.