Schaedler Yesco Celebrates its 100th Anniversary

The company is also set to hold its first-ever expo in its western territory.

Schaedler Yesco Distribution
May 13, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 05 13 At 3 51 16 Pm
Schaedler Yesco Distribution

HARRISBURG, Pa. — 2024 marks the 100th continuous year of operation for family- and employee-owned Schaedler Yesco Distribution. From hometown seller to world-class service provider, the company is celebrating its past while embracing its future. 

The company started the year by celebrating the acquisition of two new locations in Grove City and Clarion, Pennsylvania, bringing its total roster to 29 locations throughout Pennsylvania, Ohio and New York. The contiguous acquisition further solidified Schaedler Yesco’s commitment to the western Pennsylvania and eastern Ohio markets and continued Schaedler Yesco’s growth plan.  

Festivities continued in March with the company’s highly successful 2024 Expo East at the Hershey Convention Center. The event, held biannually, drew more than 1,100 people and offered over 75 learning opportunities and more than 100 exhibits and hands-on demonstrations, including a live EV charger demonstration. A similar event, the 2024 Expo West, will be held in September at Rivers Casino in Pittsburgh, the inaugural expo event in the company’s western territory. 

“It’s an exciting year for us,” said President Farrah Mittel. “We’re growing, we’re planning an event unlike any other the western Pennsylvania market has ever seen, and it’s our anniversary year. There’s a lot to celebrate.” 

Although operational since October, Schaedler Yesco’s new 90,000-square-foot regional distribution center just north of Pittsburgh recently celebrated its grand opening with training sessions, vendor displays, tours of the facility and a BBQ lunch. The crowd of customers and vendors was joined by city officials welcoming the company to Lower Burrell, Pennsylvania. 

The company will hold a variety of local events and promotions throughout the balance of the year to celebrate the milestone with customers. 

The 16-time designee as one of the "Best Places to Work in Pennsylvania" will gather all employees and their guests in Harrisburg this October for a night of festivities and fun to help culminate the centennial year.

Latest in Operations
All-In-One Distribution Management
Sponsored
All-In-One Distribution Management
May 1, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 05 13 At 3 51 16 Pm
Schaedler Yesco Celebrates its 100th Anniversary
May 13, 2024
Banner
Distribution Solutions Group to Participate in Two Upcoming Conferences
May 6, 2024
Berkshire Hathaway Vice Chairman Greg Abel poses for pictures with shareholders, May 3, 2024, Omaha, Neb.
Berkshire Hathaway Event Provides View of Warren Buffett's Successor
May 6, 2024
Related Stories
Old Colony YMCA, Stoughton, Mass.
Operations
Sonepar Gives the Gift of Light to Local Nonprofits
Banner
Operations
Distribution Solutions Group to Participate in Two Upcoming Conferences
Berkshire Hathaway Vice Chairman Greg Abel poses for pictures with shareholders, May 3, 2024, Omaha, Neb.
Operations
Berkshire Hathaway Event Provides View of Warren Buffett's Successor
Intuitive and Flexible Distribution ERP
Sponsor Content
Intuitive and Flexible Distribution ERP
More in Operations
Distribution Business Management
Sponsored
Distribution Business Management
Acumatica looks to offer new solutions.
May 1, 2024
Banner
Operations
Distribution Solutions Group to Participate in Two Upcoming Conferences
The company will join events held by Barrington Research and KeyBanc Capital Markets.
May 6, 2024
Berkshire Hathaway Vice Chairman Greg Abel poses for pictures with shareholders, May 3, 2024, Omaha, Neb.
Operations
Berkshire Hathaway Event Provides View of Warren Buffett's Successor
But this year's meeting also raises new questions.
May 6, 2024
Nippon Steel Corporation's logo is displayed on a sign outside its headquarters in Tokyo on Nov. 26, 2021.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Nippon Steel Delays Closing of Acquisition of U.S. Steel
The sale has drawn opposition from both U.S. presidential candidates.
May 3, 2024
Social worker Lupita Armijo-Garcia works at her desk in the Ottawa County, Mich., Department of Public Health office, Sept. 5, 2023, in Holland, Mich. On Friday, May 3, 2024, the U.S. government issues its April jobs report.
Operations
U.S. Employers Scaled Back Hiring in April
Persistently high interest rates may be starting to slow the robust U.S. job market.
May 3, 2024
Leeson Sized
Operations
Regal Rexnord Expands LEESON Brand
All Marathon NEMA AC induction motors below 182T frame size are welcomed into the LEESON products family.
May 1, 2024
People arrive before the start of a naturalization ceremony at the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Miami Field Office in Miami, Aug. 17, 2018.
Operations
Lottery Bids for H-1B Visas Plunge
The U.S. made changes to target fraud and abuse from those "gaming the system."
April 30, 2024
Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan speaks during an event at Howard University on April 25, 2024, in Washington.
Operations
EPA Rule Bans Toxic Chemical Known to Cause Liver Cancer
The ban includes consumer applications but not "critical" uses in the military and industrial processing.
April 30, 2024
Lumen 5 Overhead
Operations
Lumen Hosts Blockbuster Customer Event
The two-day "Salon Lumen" drew 175 vendors.
April 29, 2024
Grainger headquarters, Lake Forest, Ill.
Operations
Grainger Shareholders Elect 13 to Company's Board
Shareholders also voted in favor of a resolution on executive compensation.
April 24, 2024
California state Sen. Maria Elena Durazo, D-Los Angeles, addresses a gathering in Sacramento, May 20, 2019.
Operations
Bill Would Require California Business Owners to Disclose Identities
The legislation faces fierce opposition from a number of business groups.
April 18, 2024
Fromm headquarters, Reading, Pa.
Operations
Fromm Announces New Services Division
FrommConnect offers engineering, fabrication and services to manufacturers and electrical contractors.
April 18, 2024
Boxes
Operations
WestRock to Build New Corrugated Box Plant in Wisconsin
Construction will begin in 2024 and is expected to be completed in 2025.
April 17, 2024
Railroad station in Bushnell, Ill.
Operations
Tool Maker Vaughan to Shutter Longtime Factory
A failed buyout bid is expected to result in more than 100 layoffs.
April 15, 2024
Sandvik Coromant Sac592 2024 Manufacturing Outlook Image2
Economy
Sandvik Coromant's Industry Predictions for 2024
How to adapt to challenges this year and beyond.
April 11, 2024