Grainger Show Aims to Highlight ‘Solutions’ in an Uncertain Environment

In addition to products, the MRO giant offered fixes for customers' thorniest problems.

Andy Szal
Feb 19, 2024
Grainger Show at the Orange County Convention Center, Orlando, Fla., Feb. 12, 2024.
Grainger Show at the Orange County Convention Center, Orlando, Fla., Feb. 12, 2024.
Andy Szal/Industrial Distribution

ORLANDO, Fla. — W.W. Grainger’s biennial company trade show returned to its pre-pandemic form this winter as the maintenance, repair and operations giant sought to highlight its solutions as well as its supplies.

After a somewhat smaller Grainger Show took place in early 2022, more than 10,500 people — including customers, suppliers and Grainger staff — descended on the Orange County Convention Center in mid-February for the 18th edition of the expo, featuring nearly 500 booths hosted by suppliers.

Pxl 20240212 201019201Andy Szal/Industrial DistributionThe event reflected Grainger’s continued position atop the North American industrial distribution market — the company has long held the no. 1 spot on ID’s annual Big 50 list — as well as how the company hopes to evolve to meet a constantly changing industrial climate.

The trade show floor was bounded at its four corners by Grainger’s “solutions centers.” Grainger officials at each station offered discussions and demonstrations of the company’s options for operations, inventory, procurement and safety operations.

Grainger officials said that although the company continues to meet its financial targets and outperform its market as a whole — net sales rose by 5% in its latest quarter and more than 8% annually to nearly $16.5 billion in 2023 — the company has emphasized learning more about customers’ pain points and focusing on ways to address them.

Paige Robbins, Grainger senior vice president and the president of Grainger Business Unit — the company’s overall commercial operations — told reporters at the convention that the company has invested in gaining knowledge about both products and customers, as well as in inventory solutions, merchandising and marketing.

Pxl 20240212 200845864Andy Szal/Industrial DistributionThe inventory management hub highlighted the company’s KeepStock vendor-managed inventory program, which ranges from software and vending to sourcing solutions and on-site support in numerous formats. Visitors saw demonstrations of the company’s current and forthcoming vending options, which will offer increasingly flexible size and tracking options for vital MRO supplies.

The procurement hub featured Grainger’s consulting services — including virtual renderings of facility and warehouse optimization — while the safety and maintenance and facility operations sites offered a look at guidance from Grainger’s in-house experts or, when specialized expertise or labor is required, from the company’s third-party partners.

The consulting services, Grainger officials noted, are generally low- or no-cost, while the third-party safety and facility services are largely fee-based. Rather than contribute further to the company’s bottom line, said Kevin Hartler, the senior director of Grainger Consulting Services, those features demonstrate Grainger’s commitment to its partners — and offer a compelling argument in favor of the company’s bread-and-butter industrial supplies.

Although valued-added services are particularly vital in the current industrial climate, Grainger isn’t content to stand pat from a product or footprint standpoint, either. The company expects to begin operations at its new distribution center in Oregon later this year, and just days before the opening of the Orlando show, officials announced another new distribution center in South Texas. Robbins added that Grainger continues to add sellers, as well — part of a plan to maintain growth even as early indicators suggest that the market could remain sluggish well into 2024. Grainger, for its part, has offered an initial forecast for sales growth between 4.3% and 7.3% for the full year.

Latest in Operations
Grainger Show at the Orange County Convention Center, Orlando, Fla., Feb. 12, 2024.
Grainger Show Aims to Highlight ‘Solutions’ in an Uncertain Environment
February 19, 2024
U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., center, and Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, right, speak with Cleveland-Cliffs CEO Lourenco Goncalves, Weirton, W.Va., Sept. 26, 2023.
Cleveland-Cliffs to Shutter Tin Plant After Tariff Ruling
February 15, 2024
Dol
Cleaning Products Manufacturer Cited after Worker Suffers Amputation
February 15, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 02 14 At 9 09 44 Am
Blackline Safety Wins $2.7M Contract for Safety Monitors, Devices
February 14, 2024
Related Stories
U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., center, and Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, right, speak with Cleveland-Cliffs CEO Lourenco Goncalves, Weirton, W.Va., Sept. 26, 2023.
Operations
Cleveland-Cliffs to Shutter Tin Plant After Tariff Ruling
Screen Shot 2024 02 09 At 10 52 40 Am
Operations
Distribution Solutions Group to Join Pump, Valve & Water Symposium
Success Vision I Stock 1450667766
Operations
Transforming Leadership in Distribution: From Platitudes to True Strategic Execution
I Stock 1492211242
Operations
Why Lincoln Electric Is Now in the EV Charging Business
More in Operations
U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., center, and Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, right, speak with Cleveland-Cliffs CEO Lourenco Goncalves, Weirton, W.Va., Sept. 26, 2023.
Operations
Cleveland-Cliffs to Shutter Tin Plant After Tariff Ruling
The closure will result in 900 layoffs.
February 15, 2024
Dol
Operations
Cleaning Products Manufacturer Cited after Worker Suffers Amputation
The company faces more than $194,000 in proposed penalties.
February 15, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 02 14 At 9 09 44 Am
Technology & Software
Blackline Safety Wins $2.7M Contract for Safety Monitors, Devices
The four-year pact was reached with "a major U.S. upstream energy company."
February 14, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 02 09 At 10 52 40 Am
Operations
Distribution Solutions Group to Join Pump, Valve & Water Symposium
Gabelli Funds' 34th annual event is slated for next week in New York City.
February 12, 2024
Ep113
Operations
Intel to Delay $20 Billion Ohio Chip Plant
The facility was set to be online by late 2025 and create 3,000 jobs.
February 9, 2024
Success Vision I Stock 1450667766
Operations
Transforming Leadership in Distribution: From Platitudes to True Strategic Execution
Today’s business model demands leaders who don’t just get things done but transform the very essence of their organizations.
February 9, 2024
I Stock 1492211242
Operations
Why Lincoln Electric Is Now in the EV Charging Business
Once a welding technology firm, Lincoln Electric continues to re-invent itself. Other industrial companies should take note.
February 8, 2024
I Stock 485886315
Supply Chain
Fastenal's U.K. Manufacturing Hub Receives Aerospace Certification
AS9100 certification allows Spensall to meet a broader scope of needs in the aerospace and defense industry.
February 8, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 02 07 At 3 09 49 Pm
Operations
RS Announces Addition of 3 Industrial Suppliers
The company added Brennan, Fairview Microwave and Mennekes.
February 7, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 01 05 At 3 37 34 Pm 659876b74f2e4
Operations
Small Team, Big Footprint
With a workforce of less than 10, Kansas City's Beaver Drill still provides thousands of industrial products.
February 6, 2024
Jobs
Operations
Job Market May Hold Some Surprises in ‘24
Manufacturers should keep an eye out for the tipping point.
February 1, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 02 01 At 8 46 30 Am
Operations
ERIKS NA Announces New Name
The shift honors the legacy of its founding companies, Lewis-Goetz and Goodall.
February 1, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 01 30 At 3 16 14 Pm
Operations
Joyce Orlob Evans, Industrial Supply Co. Co-Owner, Dies at 100
Evans, the daughter of company founder Rudy Orlob, became a co-owner more than 40 years ago.
January 30, 2024
Img 5497 659c5a89d1ad3
Operations
Startup Industrial Hose Shop Grows into Valves, Fittings and Couplings
Founded six years ago by a then-college sophomore, Elite Supply kicks off the 2024 ID Watch List.
January 30, 2024
I Stock 1181691297
Operations
Building Materials Company Holcim to Spin Off North American Business
Officials said listing the segment would “unleash” its potential in "one of the world’s most attractive construction markets."
January 29, 2024