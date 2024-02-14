CALGARY, Alberta — Blackline Safety Corp., a global leader in connected safety technology, announced a four-year contract valued at $2.7 million with a major U.S. upstream energy company headquartered in Houston.

The company selected Blackline to provide over 800 G7c cloud-connected wearable safety devices, 40 EXO cloud-connected area monitors, and 75 G7 Docks. This new fleet marks a shift away from a competitor’s products, which the company had used for 30 years.

The decision to upgrade was driven by the company’s dedication to safety and need to better protect their workers — especially those working alone — by ensuring consistent, reliable cellular coverage across a vast geographic area. Ultimately, Blackline’s features such as SOS latch, fall and no motion detection, push-to-talk, and real-time connectivity sealed the deal.

“The customer evaluated Blackline’s connected safety devices in comparison to products from their long-term supplier. It took less than a week for G7c to stand out for its broad connectivity range, and the ability to see where their lone workers might be in imminent danger so they can make sure their people are safe,” said Sean Stinson, president and chief growth officer, Blackline Safety. “The company was also impressed with the EXO area monitor’s ability to monitor rigs, tank batteries, and wellsites during repair and maintenance operations. With no power, WiFi, or infrastructure requirements, EXO’s drop-and-go setup is exactly what they were looking for."

Blackline’s award-winning G7 personal gas detectors and EXO area gas monitors—built for extreme conditions, with location-enabled technology—provide layers of protection to ensure a critical lifeline during an emergency. G7 Dock is Blackline’s simple solution to calibrating, bump testing and charging G7 devices without any complicated ethernet or Wi-Fi connection requirements.

This new deal provides protection for over 800 workers so they have the confidence to do their job and get home safe at the end of their day. The multiyear contract demonstrates that companies are looking for reliable, all-in-one connected safety solutions for lone workers, gas detection, and area monitoring to better protect their workers.

“We unseat the competition because Blackline products set the standard for the safest lone worker solution on the market,” Stinson said. “We’ve innovated a stagnant industry and elevated the bar to keep workers safer than they have ever been.”