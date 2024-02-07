Tompkins Solutions Announces Partnership with Soft Robotics

The companies aim to deliver AI-enabled technology to the logistics sector.

Tompkins Solutions
Feb 7, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 02 07 At 2 10 55 Pm
Tompkins Solutions/PRWeb

RALEIGH, N.C. — Tompkins Solutions, a leading supply chain consulting and material handling integration firm, on Wednesday announced a strategic partnership with Soft Robotics, a leading provider of innovative robotic automation solutions.

This collaboration will deliver cutting-edge AI-powered robotics to logistics operations worldwide, enabling them to address ongoing supply chain issues and optimize order fulfillment.

Initially introduced to the food industry, Soft Robotics' mGripAI solution leverages AI-enabled 3D vision and soft grasping technologies to perform high-speed picking, sortation and packaging of a wide variety of items. This unique combination of advanced technologies enables industrial robots to replicate the sensory, cognitive and dexterous abilities of human workers, allowing warehouse operations to automate labor-intensive processes while increasing productivity and capacity.

"We're excited to team up with Soft Robotics to bring this proven technology to the logistics industry," said David Latona, CEO of Tompkins Solutions. "As supply chains continue to face complex challenges and disruptions, AI-enabled solutions like mGripAI will play a critical role in helping companies increase efficiency, reduce costs and meet growing demands."

"After experiencing overwhelming success in the food industry, we're now delighted to apply our no-code robotic picking and inspection solutions to applications across a variety of new industries," said Mark Chiappetta, CEO of Soft Robotics. "We look forward to partnering with Tompkins Solutions to help organizations optimize their supply chain operations and gain a competitive advantage."

Tompkins Solutions will showcase mGripAI, along with other industry-leading warehouse automation and robotics systems, at its booth (#A11323) at MODEX 2024, March 11-14 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta.

Latest in Technology & Software
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
February 5, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 02 07 At 2 10 55 Pm
Tompkins Solutions Announces Partnership with Soft Robotics
February 7, 2024
Screen Shot 2023 11 28 At 12 54 23 Pm 65663772e1ca9
Schneider Electric Introduces Open Automation Infrastructure
February 6, 2024
Ep78tnn
Security Breach: Tech Debt and the Unsexy Side of Cybersecurity
February 1, 2024
Related Stories
Screen Shot 2023 11 28 At 12 54 23 Pm 65663772e1ca9
Technology & Software
Schneider Electric Introduces Open Automation Infrastructure
Ai Concept I Stock 1488283230
Technology & Software
Generative AI: 5 Risks for Distributors
I Stock 1392300189
Technology & Software
Cutting Tool Orders Up 4.4% in November
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsor Content
Security Breach Podcast
More in Technology & Software
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
February 5, 2024
Screen Shot 2023 11 28 At 12 54 23 Pm 65663772e1ca9
Technology & Software
Schneider Electric Introduces Open Automation Infrastructure
The company partnered with Intel and Red Hat on the "Distributed Control Node" framework.
February 6, 2024
Ep78tnn
Technology & Software
Security Breach: Tech Debt and the Unsexy Side of Cybersecurity
How the legacy of OT innovation contributes to cyber challenges.
February 1, 2024
Ep76tn
Technology & Software
What Happens When a Smart Torque Wrench Gets Hacked
Two recent vulnerabilities, one traditional and one frighteningly unique, could reshape industrial cybersecurity.
January 25, 2024
Ai Concept I Stock 1488283230
Technology & Software
Generative AI: 5 Risks for Distributors
No business wants to be on the trailing edge of a technological revolution — but distributors must be wary of unintended consequences.
January 23, 2024
Cloud
Technology & Software
Using the Cloud to Grow and Win
ROI-driven ways to become a "data-intelligent juggernaut" that stays competitive.
January 22, 2024
I Stock 1392300189
Technology & Software
Cutting Tool Orders Up 4.4% in November
Through 11 months, orders were 7.5% higher compared to the previous year.
January 19, 2024
Cybersecurity In A Bubble
Technology & Software
Industrial Cybersecurity Predictions for 2024 - Part 4
How regulatory actions, SBOMs and the ghosts of past vulnerabilities will shape cyber defense.
January 17, 2024
Cloud Data I Stock 1399936043
Technology & Software
Maximizing the Value of Data in ERP Software
Distributors have identified three key areas to empower their companies.
January 15, 2024
Intllectual Property
Technology & Software
Protecting IP in the Age of Industrial Espionage
A more highly connected enterprise means more potential exposure to your sensitive and proprietary data.
January 11, 2024
Computer Security 531607572 6000x4000 (1)
Technology & Software
Industrial Cybersecurity Predictions for 2024 - Part 3
The problems and solutions presented by AI, vendor security and device vulnerabilities.
January 10, 2024
Erichtn
Technology & Software
Security Breach: Updated Tactics for Old-School Hacks
Coordinating patches, covering the basics and not falling for "pinky promises."
January 10, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 01 05 At 9 38 32 Am
Technology & Software
Startup Builds Robotic Shoes for Warehouse Workers
"Moonwalkers" helped warehouse workers more than double their productivity.
January 5, 2024
General Cyberattack
Technology & Software
'Cyber Risk Is an Organizational Risk, Not Just an IT Problem'
Why manufacturing continues to struggle with cybersecurity, despite the perceptions of industry leaders.
January 3, 2024
Online Safety And Security
Technology & Software
Industry 4.0 Demands Accelerated Cybersecurity Advancement
A look at prominent attacks from last year demonstrates how security teams are struggling to keep pace with a rapidly evolving threat landscape.
January 3, 2024