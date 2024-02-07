Tompkins Solutions Announces Partnership with Soft Robotics

RALEIGH, N.C. — Tompkins Solutions, a leading supply chain consulting and material handling integration firm, on Wednesday announced a strategic partnership with Soft Robotics, a leading provider of innovative robotic automation solutions.

This collaboration will deliver cutting-edge AI-powered robotics to logistics operations worldwide, enabling them to address ongoing supply chain issues and optimize order fulfillment.

Initially introduced to the food industry, Soft Robotics' mGripAI solution leverages AI-enabled 3D vision and soft grasping technologies to perform high-speed picking, sortation and packaging of a wide variety of items. This unique combination of advanced technologies enables industrial robots to replicate the sensory, cognitive and dexterous abilities of human workers, allowing warehouse operations to automate labor-intensive processes while increasing productivity and capacity.

"We're excited to team up with Soft Robotics to bring this proven technology to the logistics industry," said David Latona, CEO of Tompkins Solutions. "As supply chains continue to face complex challenges and disruptions, AI-enabled solutions like mGripAI will play a critical role in helping companies increase efficiency, reduce costs and meet growing demands."

"After experiencing overwhelming success in the food industry, we're now delighted to apply our no-code robotic picking and inspection solutions to applications across a variety of new industries," said Mark Chiappetta, CEO of Soft Robotics. "We look forward to partnering with Tompkins Solutions to help organizations optimize their supply chain operations and gain a competitive advantage."

Tompkins Solutions will showcase mGripAI, along with other industry-leading warehouse automation and robotics systems, at its booth (#A11323) at MODEX 2024, March 11-14 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta.