FORT WORTH, Texas — Mid-Coast Electric Supply announced its rebranding as the Reynolds Company, effective July 1.

Mid-Coast Electric Supply was acquired by the Reynolds Company, a subsidiary of McNaughton-McKay Electric Company, in 2021.

“We are confident the name transition will bring about a new era of growth for our company while we remain committed to providing exceptional service to our customers” said David Dozier, president of the Reynolds Company.