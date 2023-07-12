MRC Global Issues 2023 ESG Report

HOUSTON — MRC Global Inc., a leading global distributor of pipe, valves, fittings and infrastructure products and services to diversified energy, industrial and gas utilities end-markets, published its 2023 Environmental, Social Responsibility & Corporate Governance Report on mrcglobal.com.

The 2023 ESG Report describes MRC Global’s strategic efforts to:

“Aligning our emissions reporting with the Greenhouse Gas Protocol (“GHG Protocol”) and disclosing our alignment with the Task Force on Climate-Related Disclosure (“TCFD”) are milestone accomplishments for our company. We are proud of the progress we have made and understand it is a continual effort to improve our carbon footprint for the benefit of our customers and other stakeholders. We are committed to operating sustainably, ethically, and efficiently and our 2023 ESG Report outlines how we are doing this,” said Rob Saltiel, President & CEO.