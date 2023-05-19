DigiKey Unveils New Logo, Brand

The new look — which debuted at the EDS Leadership Summit in Las Vegas — will roll out throughout 2023.

DigiKey
May 19, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 05 19 At 2 11 57 Pm

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn. — DigiKey on Thursday unveiled an update to its brand system, including a refreshed logo, updated color palette and typeface, tagline, simplified name and updated brand voice.

The new look was debuted at the EDS Leadership Summit in Las Vegas and will roll out throughout 2023.

"For 50 years, DigiKey's focus has centered on accelerating progress for every engineer, designer and builder," said Dave Doherty, president of DigiKey. "Our updated look and feel reflects that inspirational progress, our leadership position in the industry and our commitment to digital experiences and solutions that move goods and ideas forward."

The updated logo and brand system is an evolution of the company's historic look that allows for design flexibility across digital platforms while reinforcing an engineered feel in a more modern, timeless way. It was designed to emphasize progress and connection with suppliers and customers while reflecting DigiKey's digital-first, forward-looking perspective. The refreshed brand identity also features a simplified company name to better reflect its deep technical product and digital solutions portfolio.

DigiKey partnered with Lippincott, a global creative consultancy, to refresh the brand's iconic elements while conveying modernity.

"Our design work on DigiKey's brand refresh combined its legacy of success with the vision for future opportunities and growth," said Tim Cunningham, senior partner, brand strategy at Lippincott. "The new brand system supports the core business and creates paths for bolder moves within an innovative industry."

