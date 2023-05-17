Epicor President Shares Distribution Industry Insights

Lisa Pope on the challenges and opportunities in the post-pandemic landscape.

Sonia Coleman, DCKAP
May 17, 2023
Driven Lisa Pope Karthik Dckap

AUSTIN, Texas — DCKAP, a technology company that simplifies digital commerce for distributors, announced the release of the new season of the "Driven" podcast, which explores leaders’ stories, digital journeys and insights on trends in distribution.

Kicking off the new season of "Driven: Simplifying Commerce for Distributors" is an in-depth conversation with Lisa Pope, president of Epicor, into the focus and strategy that drives her success. Epicor equips businesses with enterprise solutions in the automotive, building supply, distribution, manufacturing and retail industries.

In this exclusive interview with Karthik Chidambaram, founder & CEO of DCKAP, Pope shares her thoughts on the challenges and opportunities facing distributors, post-pandemic changes, and the role of new technologies, such as AI and data analytics.

“Digital transformation and innovation are critical to the future of the distribution industry,” said Pope. “I’m delighted to be part of the Driven podcast to share my insights on industry trends, leadership, and developing teams.”

Pope also discusses post-pandemic changes and trends in distribution, including infrastructure updates, supply chain challenges, consolidation, and the shortage of talented workers.

Before her role at Epicor, Pope’s background included strategic leadership roles at Infor, QAD, and Oracle, driving growth and the shift to SaaS.

