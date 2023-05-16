3M, Svante to Develop Carbon Dioxide Removal Products

The companies will develop materials that can trap and permanently remove CO2.

May 16, 2023
ST. PAUL, Minn. — 3M announced Tuesday that it is expanding its commitment to materials science-based climate tech solutions by working with Svante Technologies Inc. to develop material that can trap carbon dioxide found in the atmosphere and permanently remove it.

"3M is committed to helping build a low-carbon economy. We are driven by a need to solve the world's most pressing challenges, and our partnership with Svante to create innovative climate solutions is an exciting prospect for us," said Ray Eby, president of 3M's Personal Safety Division. "Similar to how we tripled production of N95 respirators during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, we are eager to take on the challenge of scaling the production and supply of carbon removal materials over the next decade and beyond to meet global demand. Our deep expertise in filtration technology, extensive global R&D community and our unwavering commitment to create world-changing solutions give us the confidence to scale these carbon-adsorbing solutions with the necessary speed to combat climate change."

3M Ventures, the venture capital arm of 3M, recently participated in Svante's Series E fundraising round, which raised $318 million to accelerate the manufacturing of Svante's carbon capture and removal technology.

"3M is another great addition to our network of world-class strategic partners and investors," said Claude Letourneau, Svante's president and chief executive officer. "3M's 120+ years of expertise in producing materials science-based solutions at scale is unparalleled and will aid us in our efforts to capture millions of tons of CO2 from diverse sites around the world." 

Svante has developed a process for coating solid sorbents onto laminate sheets and stacking into high-performance filters, which are available for both industrial point-source capture — from hydrogen, cement, steel, aluminum, pulp & paper plants, and refineries — and for direct air capture. Because of the wide array of markets the company serves, Letourneau says Svante's technology can be applied to 85% of the total carbon capture and removal segment. 

"With 51 technology platforms across 3M, we're innovating and creating new technology capabilities to meet the growing needs of the carbon capture and removal market," said Fabrice Moguet, senior vice president of research and development for 3M's Safety and Industrial Business Group. "To fulfill Svante's needs and help combat climate change, we'll need to scale to thousands of miles of technical material over the next few years, and we're excited to manufacture our first products in the United States for Svante's DAC applications."

The joint development agreement between 3M and Svante focuses on the development and manufacture of solutions using parallel channel structured adsorbent technology for sale into the carbon dioxide removal industry.

