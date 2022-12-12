NSI Industries Moves into New Headquarters

The new campus triples its previous space.

NSI Industries LLC
Dec 12, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 12 12 At 2 26 12 Pm

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — NSI Industries LLC, a leading provider of electrical, HVAC and building technology product solutions for more than 45 years, announced that it has moved into its new corporate headquarters, also located in Huntersville, North Carolina.

The new, 152,000-square-foot facility, two-and-a-half times the size of NSI’s previous building, is also home to its new, state-of-the-art warehouse and distribution center. The new facility is more than three times larger than its old space, creating additional capacity to serve more customers. 

“As NSI has continued to expand with its recent acquisitions the past couple of years, we needed a new home that would allow us to consolidate all of our brands’ warehousing needs into a new, more modern and streamlined corporate and distribution operation,” said NSI CEO G. R. Schrotenboer. “The investment in the new facility reflects the company’s recent exponential growth. We’ve been in Huntersville since our founding, and our employees are considered family. As such, we developed a plan that would allow us to create a brand new HQ from the ground up that is not only centrally located for our employees but would also allow us to create a better employee experience to our exacting standards and precise specifications.”

As part of the employee experience, the new facility includes a larger, more open office with inviting spaces for collaboration, conference rooms for group meetings and 1:1 meetings, a noise-dampening system to help staff focus on the tasks at hand, the latest technology for virtual and in-person meetings, recycling areas, a bright break room, covered outdoor patio, easy access to walking paths, bike lanes throughout the business park, bike racks on campus, and a locker room with showers.

The new headquarters is also home to lab space as well as quality control and new product development departments. With confidence in all of its electrical, building technology, and HVAC market products, NSI ensured that as many of its brands’ products were used to build the new facility, including those from Bridgeport Fittings, Polaris Power Connectors, TORKTimers and Controls, WarriorWrap Professional Tape, TERMINATOR Premium Wire Connectors, RHINO Safety, Platinum Tools, TechLogix Networx, Duro Dyne Sheet Metal Accessories, Metallics Fasteners, Remke Industries, and Lynn Electronics.

“Creating one HQ and distribution center for all of our brands has allowed us to consolidate seven locations into one,” Schrotenboer said. “Efficiency was our goal. We can now drastically accelerate shipping by streamlining the ordering, packaging, and distribution processes with modern, up-to-date warehouse and distribution technologies. Also, we are making progress toward our new ‘one order – one invoice’ method enabling customers to order multiple NSI brands on one order, receive one invoice and in many cases one shipment.”

NSI’s new headquarters and distribution facility address is 13235 Reese Blvd., Huntersville, N.C. All other contact information, including phones, fax, email, etc. will remain the same.

