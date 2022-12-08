PT Holdings Rebrands as Parts Town Unlimited

The company also announced leadership and organizational changes.

Parts Town Unlimited
Dec 8, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 12 08 At 11 40 45 Am
Parts Town/BusinessWire

ADDISON, Ill. — PT Holdings, the parent company of Parts Town — leader in the high-tech distribution of foodservice equipment parts, residential appliance parts, HVAC parts and related products — on Monday unveiled its new brand, Parts Town Unlimited.

In addition, the company announced a number of organizational changes to further accelerate growth and innovation. Parts Town Unlimited includes 45 unique brands across multiple divisions with nearly $2 billion in annual revenue and over 4,500 team members worldwide. The group is primarily focused on high-tech distribution of mission-critical replacement parts and related products.

The reorganization will support Parts Town Unlimited’s growth strategy, which includes a rapidly expanding product offering and global reach. The company will continue to emphasize digital leadership, operational excellence, and long-term high integrity partnerships, supported by its relentless focus on core values, people and culture.

“Many companies include the acronym ‘LLC’ after their name, where the first ‘L’ stands for limited. We are going a different direction and focusing on the unlimited growth potential of our business: we are a town without limits,” said Parts Town Unlimited CEO Steve Snower. “Over the past 19 years of our growth journey, we have updated our organization structure many times. Updating our brand and implementing these leadership changes will position the business for rapid growth in the coming years. We look forward to an exciting future.”

Parts Town Unlimited includes the following divisions:

  • Parts Town, the technology innovator and market-leading distributor of original equipment manufacturer (OEM) foodservice, residential appliance, and HVAC equipment replacement parts. Also known as “Parts Town Americas,” this division primarily serves the U.S., Canada, and Latin America, along with select customers in other international markets.
  • Red Lightning Group, a division that focuses solely on technology innovation to support the foodservice industry and beyond, serves as an incubator to help innovative “Townspeople” bring their ideas to life. Red Lightning Group developed the technology that underpins Parts In Town, an ecommerce solution designed to help local service companies and distributors grow their businesses, improve equipment up-time by providing quick pickup and delivery of parts in the foodservice industry, and promote growth of genuine OEM part sales locally. Red Lightning Group also developed the Parts Town Marketplace, which provides customers an online, one-stop shopping experience for OEM parts beyond the foodservice category, as well as items and products across a variety of new categories, eliminating the need for customers to visit multiple websites to find the parts and related products they need.
  • Parts Town Home, the company’s fastest growing capability, includes residential appliance parts, HVAC parts, and consumer electronics parts primarily through its Encompass brand. Parts Town Home has rapidly grown to represent 15% of Parts Town Unlimited’s 2022 revenue, compared to just 3% in 2021.
  • Parts Town Europe, which serves Europe and other international markets through its REPA Group brands, GEV Group, LF Group, EPGC, Atel, and Big Warehouse. Parts Town Europe includes locations across Europe in addition to a presence in both Australia and China.
  • Parts Town UK, which serves the UK through First Choice and Commercial Catering Spares brands.
  • Unlimited Service Group, which supports several local parts and service companies that partner with leading manufacturers in the U.S. and Canada. Individual, local brands will continue to be emphasized, reflecting the unique histories, cultures, expertise, and local focus of each of these businesses.

As part of the reorganization, Snower will be focusing his role on group CEO responsibilities with Clint Holder appointed to the role of group president, Parts Town Americas. This will allow Snower to lead the Parts Town Unlimited strategy, drive the company’s vision for growth and innovation, accelerate its acquisition efforts, and build on its unique culture.

“Clint has done an incredible job building unique, high integrity partnerships across the industry. Under his commercial leadership, we have dramatically expanded our master distribution capability and deepened our partnerships with service companies across the industry,” said Snower. “For the past 19 years, I have played the dual role of group CEO and president of Parts Town, and I am excited to turn the president role over to Clint to lead the business forward, allowing me to focus on building out the group vision.”

John McDonough has been named chairman of Parts Town Europe. McDonough joined Parts Town Unlimited’s board of directors following Parts Town’s acquisition of Heritage Parts in 2019 and has remained an active advisor to the business. McDonough will now re-engage full-time and relocate to Munich to partner with Alex Wiegand, CEO of REPA Group, in accelerating Parts Town Unlimited’s global reach.

“I am so excited that John will be a full-time partner in the business. His integrity and experience are unmatched,” said Snower. “As CEO of Heritage Parts, he led the digital transformation of the business and the full transition to genuine OEM parts. His presence with our team in Europe will make a huge impact.”

Miron Washington has been named chief digital officer. He joins Parts Town Unlimited from Home Depot, where he held the role of vice president of customer experience and general manager of the company’s $3 billion Quote Center business unit. His previous experience includes digital leadership roles at Amazon, Staples, and Hewlett Packard. Washington will be charged with advancing the digital vision of Parts Town Unlimited.

Several other organization changes were announced, all with the intent to accelerate Parts Town Unlimited’s growth and innovation across its target markets.

