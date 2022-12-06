ELGi Rebrands North American Portable Air Compressor Line

ELGi Compressors USA Inc., a subsidiary of ELGi Equipments Limited, one of the world’s leading air compressor manufacturers, announced the strategic rebranding of its portable air compressor line in North America, previously branded as Rotair.

ELGi acquired the Italian-based portable air compressor manufacturer Rotair in 2012. Rebranding “Rotair” to “ELGi” will strengthen the company’s presence in the North American portable air compressor market by leveraging ELGi’s established credibility.

The rebranding of ELGi’s portable compressors coincides with ELGi’s 10th anniversary since expanding into the North American market. ELGi’s recognition has grown significantly in the last decade due to its innovative air compressor technology and expanding network of distribution partners.

“The North American portable air compressor market is a key focus area for ELGi. The market fueled by the expansion of urban population growth, favorable government policies, industrialization, and manufacturing activities is estimated to grow at a healthy rate,” said Anvar Varadaraj, president of ELGi Compressors USA Inc. “Over the past ten years, ELGi has established reliable distribution and brand recognition in North America. Globally, the ELGi brand is synonymous with quality and reliability. We are proud to put the ELGi name and logo on our portable air compressors.”

Beginning in December, the “Rotair” branded portable compressors will only feature the ELGi logo and brand colors in North America. The robust manufacturing of the compressors and the responsive service that supports their notable UPTiME on job sites will remain the same.

ELGi offers nine models in its portable air compressor lineup ranging from 75 CFM – 900 CFM. Portable air compressors support various construction, industrial, and infrastructure applications. ELGi’s range of portable compressors is designed to be durable, fuel-efficient, quiet, and reliable. For convenience and mobility, units are available in trailer or skid mount versions. All ELGi portable air compressors are backed with a five-year/unlimited hour air-end warranty.

“We are excited to introduce the new look with the strong ELGi brand to the field,” said Zeke Hendrix, vice president, portable compressors. “Our existing portable compressor channel network will continue its commitment to the market with reliable machines and customer-focused support that sets us apart from the competition.”