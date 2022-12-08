Lowe's Announces Net-Zero Emissions Goals

The home improvement chain aims to reach the goals by 2050.

Lowe's Companies Inc.
Dec 8, 2022
Lowe S Solar Panels
Lowe's/PRNewswire

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Lowe's on Monday announced its goal to reach net-zero emissions across the company's scope 1, 2 and 3 greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, in accordance with guidelines from the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), the global body enabling businesses to set emissions reduction targets in line with climate science.

To meet interim SBTi targets, Lowe's has also committed to decreasing its scope 1 and scope 2 emissions by 40% and reducing scope 3 emissions by 22.5% below 2021 levels by 2030.

"Lowe's takes pride in making homes better for all, and part of doing that is reducing our impact on the environment," said Marvin Ellison, Lowe's chairman and CEO. "Starting with the net-zero goal we've made today, we're excited to work even more closely with stakeholders – from suppliers to customers – to drive sustainable practices."

To reach net-zero emissions by 2050, Lowe's reduction strategy includes:

  • Increasing operational efficiency and working to reduce emissions within Lowe's footprint: Lowe's is making further investments in energy efficiency and renewable energy within the company's operations, while exploring emerging technologies to reduce emissions associated with its vehicle fleet and facilities.
  • Continuing to expand sustainable products and services offered to customers: Lowe's continues to encourage the transition of gas-powered products to battery and electric, while also promoting energy-efficient products, such as those certified by ENERGY STAR®.
  • Partnering with suppliers to help reduce upstream emissions: Lowe's is working closely with suppliers to increase their operational efficiency and reduce their emissions through the use of renewable energy and low-carbon innovations.

"This new target marks a significant expansion of our previous climate commitments," said Chris Cassell, Lowe's vice president of corporate sustainability. "Through strong collaboration, this challenging but critical work will drive meaningful improvements across our full value chain, from our suppliers to Pros' worksites, to our customers' homes and our communities."

The net-zero target builds on Lowe's commitment to sustainability and recent progress, including achieving its 2025 goal of reducing scope 1 and scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 40% – relative to 2016 emissions levels – four years early. The company is also working to reach 50% renewable energy for Lowe's facilities by 2030, and 74% of its strategic suppliers had sustainability goals in place in 2021.

Additionally, Lowe's is making homes and buildings more sustainable and energy efficient. In 2021 alone, the company helped customers save 34.6 million metric tons in greenhouse gas emissions from the sale of ENERGY STAR certified products over their lifetime.

Latest in Operations
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
November 23, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 12 08 At 11 40 45 Am
PT Holdings Rebrands as Parts Town Unlimited
December 8, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 12 06 At 11 38 33 Am
ELGi Rebrands North American Portable Air Compressor Line
December 6, 2022
I Stock 606006378
ABB to Pay $315M Over Bribery Case
December 5, 2022
Related Stories
Screen Shot 2022 12 08 At 11 40 45 Am
Operations
PT Holdings Rebrands as Parts Town Unlimited
Screen Shot 2022 12 06 At 11 38 33 Am
Operations
ELGi Rebrands North American Portable Air Compressor Line
I Stock 606006378
Operations
ABB to Pay $315M Over Bribery Case
Legal Watch I Stock 1332793180
Operations
The Basics of Protecting Your Company’s Intellectual Property Assets
More in Operations
How to Attract New Talent with AR
Sponsored
How to Attract New Talent with AR
Manufacturers are constantly working to improve complex assembly operations and product quality. Join us, Thursday, December 8, 2022 · 1:00 PM CST for the video podcast event with live Q&A! Register below to save your seat.
November 22, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 12 06 At 11 38 33 Am
Operations
ELGi Rebrands North American Portable Air Compressor Line
The Rotair brand will now be known as ELGi compressors.
December 6, 2022
I Stock 606006378
Operations
ABB to Pay $315M Over Bribery Case
The company admitted bribing a government official in an effort to secure multiple contracts.
December 5, 2022
A group of Elevated Industrial Solutions employees in Wisconsin.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
The 60-Year-Old Startup
Elevated Industrial Solutions continues to reinvent itself in the face of market changes.
December 5, 2022
Legal Watch I Stock 1332793180
Operations
The Basics of Protecting Your Company’s Intellectual Property Assets
All assets in your intellectual property portfolio are vulnerable to infringement, dilution, misappropriation or even misuse.
December 2, 2022
I Stock 1277976709
Operations
Humanizing Industrial Organizations for Optimal Performance
Prioritizing workforce effectiveness over machine efficiency.
November 29, 2022
President Joe Biden speaks during the Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment meeting at the G20 summit, Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, Nov. 15, 2022.
Operations
Biden Calls on Congress to Head Off Rail Strike
Congress plans to take up legislation that would impose the deal unions agreed to in September.
November 29, 2022
Caterpillar Early Learner customers attended the demonstration of the company's first battery electric 793 mining truck.
Operations
Caterpillar Successfully Demonstrates First Battery Electric Large Mining Truck
Fully loaded to its rated capacity, the truck achieved a top speed of 37.3 mph.
November 29, 2022
Flowers and balloons have been placed near the scene of a mass shooting at a Walmart, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, in Chesapeake, Va. A Walmart manager opened fire on fellow employees in the break room of the Virginia store, killing several people in the country’s second high-profile mass shooting in four days, police and witnesses said Wednesday.
Operations
Walmart Shooting Raises Need for Violence Prevention at Work
Workers far too often don't know how to recognize warning signs or report suspicious behavior.
November 29, 2022
José Muñoz, global president and COO of Hyundai Motor Company and the president and CEO of Hyundai and Genesis Motor North America, speaks at the AutoMobility LA Auto Show Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, in Los Angeles.
Operations
Hyundai Reveals New Georgia Plant's $1B Parts Supplier
Hyundai has announced a second large supplier for its new electric car plant on the Georgia coast.
November 28, 2022
0944c5941f460ade 85346a6445dbfe35 800x800ar
Operations
SKF Increases Regional Capabilities Across Asia
The manufacturer has spent some $118 million in China, India and Southeast Asia.
November 28, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 11 23 At 9 10 25 Am
Operations
Walter Relocates U.S. Headquarters
The company's new technology center will showcase digitally networked metal cutting.
November 23, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 11 23 At 9 05 27 Am
Operations
Distribution Solutions Group Appoints OneSource Founder to Board
Robert Zamarripa also served as a Sonepar executive.
November 23, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 11 22 At 1 52 45 Pm
Operations
DXP Enterprises Raises More than $100M
The company said the funding would provide flexibility to invest in organic growth and targeted acquisitions.
November 22, 2022
Ep548
Operations
Young Adults in China Don't Want Factory Jobs
By 2025, there could be a shortage of close to 30 million manufacturing workers.
November 22, 2022