Saint-Gobain Films & Fabrics Rebrands as Saint-Gobain Composite Solutions

The company said the new moniker will better position the business for changes in the marketplace.

Saint-Gobain
Oct 17, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 10 17 At 1 43 56 Pm

WORCESTER, Mass. — Saint-Gobain Films & Fabrics, a global leader in high-performance, technology-driven materials, is rebranding as Saint-Gobain Composite Solutions to better position the business for changes in the marketplace and to more closely align with its core values.

Saint-Gobain Composite Solutions will encompass the company’s familiar yet refreshed brands: SHEERGARD, SHEERFILL, ONESUIT and VERSIV, a new brand that represents versatility of its products and solutions.

“Corporate and product branding is more than just a logo or a tagline. It’s a promise to our customers, and it is ultimately defined by them — in how they perceive our company and our products,” says Dale Thomas, general manager of Saint-Gobain Composite Solutions. “We are excited to announce the change of our business unit and our product brands as we are re-envisioning our brand to better reflect who we are and our unique ability to deliver extraordinary performance across a spectrum of demanding settings.”

The new Saint-Gobain Composite Solutions brand signals the coming together of multiple materials and unified teams in a streamlined approach to solve customers’ challenges. By employing its deep technical expertise, drawing on proven products, and working in tandem with engineers, R&D, procurement, and professionals throughout the supply chain, Saint-Gobain Composite Solutions is committed to innovate and deliver composite materials that protect safety, release easily, insulate with integrity, and control friction.

Saint-Gobain Composite Solutions encompasses three existing brands:

  • SHEERGARD, which provides highly customized communication solutions that seamlessly protect the reliability of electromagnetic signals in cutting-edge and mission-critical applications.
  • SHEERFILL, which offers high-performance permanent tensioned membrane products that help architects and designers create structures that are uniquely contemporary, energy-efficient, and immediately iconic.
  • ONESUIT, which provides protective solutions to professionals in a variety of industries where maximum safety in the presence of hazardous chemicals is critical.

The rebrand also establishes a new product brand, VERSIV, which represents the company’s ability to provide versatile, innovative solutions. The new brand combines and replaces the CHEMFAB, CHEMFILM, NORFILM, FLUOROWRAP and CORETECH product brands, and encompasses the broadest range of high-performance material solutions on the market.

Designed and manufactured with the most demanding applications in mind the V represents the company’s ability to provide versatile, innovative solutions. The VERSIV line provides:

  • Protection applications that require the best optical clarity and the longest-term resistance against harsh chemicals.
  • Release applications for the cleanest, most consistent release performance possible.
  • Electrical applications where the best signal integrity under harsh conditions is vital.
  • Friction and wear applications for components that deliver the best energy-efficiency.
Latest in Operations
Distributors: Improve Your Margins When You Need It Most
Sponsored
Distributors: Improve Your Margins When You Need It Most
October 12, 2022
US SIF CEO Lisa Woll.
ESG Becomes a Political Target
October 17, 2022
Shopping carts outside a Home Depot in Philadelphia, Sept. 21, 2022.
Home Depot Store Set for November Union Vote
October 13, 2022
Supplier Diversity Istock
Supplier Diversity Initiatives Gain in Popularity but Still Lack Discipline
October 13, 2022
Related Stories
US SIF CEO Lisa Woll.
Operations
ESG Becomes a Political Target
Screen Shot 2022 10 13 At 1 43 14 Pm
Operations
Allied Electronics & Automation to Change Name
Shopping carts outside a Home Depot in Philadelphia, Sept. 21, 2022.
Operations
Home Depot Store Set for November Union Vote
Screen Shot 2022 10 12 At 1 58 21 Pm
Operations
Dover Precision Components Opens Innovation Lab
More in Operations
Key Metrics for Distributors to Drive Revenue in 2023
Sponsored
Key Metrics for Distributors to Drive Revenue in 2023
Coming up on 3 years since the first lockdowns, the industry is still feeling the effects. Get started with five key metrics that distributors should be reviewing, reevaluating, and adjusting to drive revenue for 2023. Watch the Video Guide.
October 12, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 10 13 At 1 43 14 Pm
Operations
Allied Electronics & Automation to Change Name
The company will be known as RS beginning next year.
October 13, 2022
Shopping carts outside a Home Depot in Philadelphia, Sept. 21, 2022.
Operations
Home Depot Store Set for November Union Vote
Organizers anticipate a close vote.
October 13, 2022
Supplier Diversity Istock
Supply Chain
Supplier Diversity Initiatives Gain in Popularity but Still Lack Discipline
New survey results show companies are seeking supplier diversity, but their efforts fall short on accountability.
October 13, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 10 12 At 1 58 21 Pm
Operations
Dover Precision Components Opens Innovation Lab
The lab team is installing key test rigs for fluid film bearings and compression products.
October 12, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 10 11 At 1 25 44 Pm
Operations
PMA Awards Grants for Manufacturing Day Programs
The PMAEF Micro-Grant Program provides awards ranging from $500 to $1,000.
October 11, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 10 10 At 1 54 33 Pm
Operations
Dayco to Exit Hydraulics; Kurt Acquires its Inventory
Kurt Hydraulics will take over manufacturing and supply directly to all Dayco distributors.
October 10, 2022
I Stock 510129863
Operations
Why Distributors Are Adding Manufacturing Capabilities
A look at the emergence of "distro-facturing."
October 6, 2022
Artist rendering of new, build-to-suit, leased property proposed for Bosch Rexroth operations in Charlotte that offers an increased footprint of 25% and more space for expansion in the future.
Operations
Bosch Rexroth Announces Expansion
The project will bolster its custom assembly and linear motion technologies.
October 6, 2022
Turtle And Hughes Screen Shot 2022 05 18 At 2 16 45 Pm 628546b8aa9b1
Mergers & Acquisitions
Turtle & Hughes Invests in Battery Company
Turtle & Hughes entered the energy storage market in 2019.
October 4, 2022
Pink Bucket Sized
Operations
Crescent Bucket Promo Supports Breast Cancer Awareness
Crescent plans to mark the month with additional awareness programs on social media.
October 3, 2022
I Stock 1139402624
Operations
Picture This: A Costly Copyright Infringement Claim Against Your Business
Photos available with a mouse click are someone else’s intellectual property.
October 2, 2022
I Stock 812590884
Operations
3M's Verify Platform to Combat Counterfeit Respirators and More
Reports of suspected counterfeit 3M products will be reviewed and investigated by anti-counterfeit response teams globally.
September 27, 2022
Mm 382 Thumb
Operations
The First Two-Story 3D Printed Home in U.S.
The 4,000-square-foot building is being printed in Texas.
September 27, 2022
I Stock 124017959
Operations
The Importance of Proper Yard Management
Despite growing complexity, more than half of businesses still rely on manual practices.
September 27, 2022