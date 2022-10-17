Saint-Gobain Films & Fabrics Rebrands as Saint-Gobain Composite Solutions

WORCESTER, Mass. — Saint-Gobain Films & Fabrics, a global leader in high-performance, technology-driven materials, is rebranding as Saint-Gobain Composite Solutions to better position the business for changes in the marketplace and to more closely align with its core values.

Saint-Gobain Composite Solutions will encompass the company’s familiar yet refreshed brands: SHEERGARD, SHEERFILL, ONESUIT and VERSIV, a new brand that represents versatility of its products and solutions.

“Corporate and product branding is more than just a logo or a tagline. It’s a promise to our customers, and it is ultimately defined by them — in how they perceive our company and our products,” says Dale Thomas, general manager of Saint-Gobain Composite Solutions. “We are excited to announce the change of our business unit and our product brands as we are re-envisioning our brand to better reflect who we are and our unique ability to deliver extraordinary performance across a spectrum of demanding settings.”

The new Saint-Gobain Composite Solutions brand signals the coming together of multiple materials and unified teams in a streamlined approach to solve customers’ challenges. By employing its deep technical expertise, drawing on proven products, and working in tandem with engineers, R&D, procurement, and professionals throughout the supply chain, Saint-Gobain Composite Solutions is committed to innovate and deliver composite materials that protect safety, release easily, insulate with integrity, and control friction.

Saint-Gobain Composite Solutions encompasses three existing brands:

SHEERGARD, which provides highly customized communication solutions that seamlessly protect the reliability of electromagnetic signals in cutting-edge and mission-critical applications.

SHEERFILL, which offers high-performance permanent tensioned membrane products that help architects and designers create structures that are uniquely contemporary, energy-efficient, and immediately iconic.

ONESUIT, which provides protective solutions to professionals in a variety of industries where maximum safety in the presence of hazardous chemicals is critical.

The rebrand also establishes a new product brand, VERSIV, which represents the company’s ability to provide versatile, innovative solutions. The new brand combines and replaces the CHEMFAB, CHEMFILM, NORFILM, FLUOROWRAP and CORETECH product brands, and encompasses the broadest range of high-performance material solutions on the market.

Designed and manufactured with the most demanding applications in mind the V represents the company’s ability to provide versatile, innovative solutions. The VERSIV line provides: