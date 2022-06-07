Arrowhead Systems Announces New Name

MILWAUKEE — Regal Rexnord Automation Solutions, formerly known as Arrowhead Systems, announced a rebranding to better reflect the company’s business and its line of innovative solutions for material handling needs.

The rebranding takes place after the company’s recent acquisition in Nov. 2021 by Regal Rexnord, a global leader in the engineering and manufacturing of industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors, electronic controls and specialty electrical components and systems.

Under its new name, Regal Rexnord Automation Solutions will continue to provide industry-leading industrial process automation solutions, including conveyors, palletizers and depalletizers to the food and beverage, aluminum can and consumer staples industries. The company’s broad and deep capabilities in palletizing and conveying include a full suite of aftermarket services and solutions, which have been augmented through robust digitization investments to support industrial Internet of Things, artificial intelligence and predictive maintenance capabilities.

Besides the rebranding, all company operations, including purchase order and invoicing processes with Arrowhead Conveyor, Busse/SJI, and A&B Engineering Services, will remain unchanged for customers. Traffic to the company’s website will be redirected automatically to its new address: automation-solutions.com.