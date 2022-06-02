Dayton Superior Joins Evergreen Marketing Group

The Ohio company will be a preferred supplier of concrete chemicals.

Jun 2nd, 2022
Evergreen Marketing Group
Screen Shot 2022 06 02 At 12 30 50 Pm

FARMERS BRANCH, Texas — The Evergreen Marketing Group is excited to announce Dayton Superior Corporation as a preferred supplier in the concrete chemicals category.

“Adding Dayton Superior to Evergreen is a great step towards increasing our presence in the concrete chemicals product category space,” said Evergreen CEO Bill Ward. “We are excited to have them on board as a preferred supplier.” 

Dayton Superior is a leading provider of highly engineered accessories, chemicals and forming solutions within the concrete construction industry. Dayton Superior’s vast array of products is found on many of the world’s most prominent civil infrastructure, institutional and commercial construction projects. Dayton has product solution packages for nearly every concrete construction project type, including bridges, high-rises, infrastructure, power plants, wastewater treatment facilities, warehouses and concrete repair/restoration, new home construction and existing home improvement.

