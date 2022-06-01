New Beginning for Therm-O-Disc

Therm-O-Disc has officially rolled out its new company.

Therm-O-Disc is a name you know with products that span 75 years, backed by the same great team you trust. But it is now a standalone entity, driven by a dedicated investment in the future growth of the business and the evolution of sensing and protection technologies.

READ: Emerson's Therm-O-Disc to Be Privately Acquired



Therm-O-Disc is a global manufacturer of highly engineered sensing, control and sealing components that ensure safety and enhance performance. The company creates mission-critical protection and valuable data for a wide range of systems including appliances, heating, air conditioning and refrigeration units, industrial process equipment, motor vehicles, aircraft, and other important platforms. With a broad portfolio of proven products, deep engineering and design expertise, and exceptional customer support, Therm-O-Disc delivers the technologies, capabilities and creative solutions that help customers innovate with greater certainty.

“This signifies a major milestone in our company history as we re-establish ourselves as a standalone company," said Therm-O-Disc President Vicki Dawkins. "We’re excited to build on our strong foundation and are enthusiastic about the future.”

The Therm-O-Disc product solutions that customers know and trust have not changed, and the company will continue to offer both sensing and hermetic solutions. This includes bimetal controls, MICROTEMP thermal fuses, Fusite hermetic glass-to-metal feedthroughs, Thunderline-Z RF feedthroughs, Pactrol gas controls, temperature sensors, pressure sensors, gas sensors, and many more.