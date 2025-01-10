The Truth About Volume Rebates

Rebates play a massive role in global trade, fueling over 80% of transactions and significantly boosting profitability for distributors while driving sales for manufacturers.

But here’s the catch: many companies are struggling to manage their volume rebate programs effectively because they rely on manual tools and disconnected data. As a result, billions are being left on the table.

That’s why Enable dug deeper: for our 2025 State of Volume Rebates Report, we surveyed hundreds of manufacturers and distributors across nine industries in both the U.K. and the U.S. What we uncovered sheds light on the hurdles businesses face and the opportunities they can seize to turn rebates into a true strategic advantage.

Here’s a sneak peek at what we found:

Confidence in Rebate Data Is at an All-Time Low

‍The numbers speak for themselves: 60% of manufacturers and distributors say they just don’t trust the reliability of their rebate data. Why? Well, complex rebate structures, disconnected systems, and manual data entry are just a few of the culprits.

But here’s the thing — it’s not just a small issue. It’s a big roadblock. Without reliable data, businesses have a tough time tracking performance, fine-tuning their strategies, and making sure rebates are paid out correctly.

The ripple effects are significant. Nearly one-third (31%) of distributors are unsure whether the rebates they receive are accurate. On the other hand, over half (51%) of manufacturers report discrepancies between the rebates they plan to pay out and the amounts they actually end up paying.

The Hidden Costs of Siloes and Manual Processes

Let’s talk about a challenge many manufacturers and distributors face: silos and outdated processes. Over a third (37%) say that departmental silos are a major roadblock when it comes to managing rebates effectively. When finance, procurement, and sales teams have misaligned goals and poor communication, it’s no surprise that inefficiencies and disputes arise.

In fact, 41% of organizations report having monthly disagreements over rebate terms and payouts. These conflicts not only waste resources, but it also means that you are not driving the financial outcomes you hoped to achieve with the rebates.

On the sales side, there’s room for improvement. About 45% of sales teams — who play a vital role in negotiating deals with customers — currently have limited insight into how rebate programs work. One contributing factor is that key updates about these programs are often shared on an “as needed” basis, according to 40% of respondents.

If sales adopt a more proactive approach to communication with finance and procurement, they can maximize the financial potential of their rebate programs and not leave any money on the table.

Compounding the problem, more than half (53%) of organizations still rely on spreadsheets to manage rebates. While spreadsheets might seem like a simple solution, they’re anything but efficient. They’re prone to errors, time-consuming to update, and often lead to inconsistent information as they move from one team to another. This reliance on outdated tools makes it incredibly hard to maintain accurate and reliable data.

It’s clear: silos and manual processes aren’t just inconvenient — they’re costly.

Missed Opportunities to Optimize Margins

Rebates hold incredible potential as a strategic driver of behavior, yet many manufacturers still see them as just another cost of doing business. In our 2024 State of Volume Rebates Report, half of manufacturers questioned the effectiveness of their rebate strategies. A year later, little has changed — 51% of manufacturers still say their rebate programs are only "sometimes" strategic.

Why is this happening? Poor data and silos are a major part of the problem, but an even bigger concern is that 25% of manufacturers don’t measure the success of their rebate programs at all. Without clear evaluation, businesses can’t tell if their rebates are driving the desired results or if their funds could be better allocated.

A Path Forward: Leveraging AI and Data Analytics

Here’s the thing: with advancements in AI and data analytics, businesses no longer have to rely on gut feelings or outdated spreadsheets to manage rebates. The shift is happening — 58% of organizations now recognize that better analytics is the key to unlocking the full potential of their rebate data.

Enable’s platform transforms scattered data points into a cohesive story, simplifying what might otherwise feel like an overwhelming process. The result? A streamlined approach to rebate management that turns challenges into opportunities. With this kind of clarity, rebates can become a true strategic advantage, helping businesses boost margins and drive growth.

Elizabeth Lavelle is a senior content manager at Enable.