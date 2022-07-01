How Intelligent Pricing Protects Against Profit Erosion

Now more than ever, distributors need to see where margins are eroding and where opportunities exist to boost profits.

Jul 1st, 2022
Brian Friedle
I Stock 1325721913
iStock

In the past, pricing extended to distributors from manufacturers was mostly steady-state and static; pricing schedules were issued at the start of the year and were normally not altered all that much until the following year. However, the hectic supply chain environment we’ve been experiencing since the onset of the pandemic has led to suppliers and manufacturers hiking prices at an inordinate rate. Most distributors are experiencing rapid-fire price increases – oftentimes faster than they can keep up with.

It’s said that he (or she) who hesitates is lost; this is especially so when it comes to distributors who can’t react fast enough to respond to these tumultuous market conditions. Every day you don’t react to a manufacturer price increase can be a day of lost profits. Distributors must raise the price of their products to cover their own costs and to make a profit; if the math is wrong, they can quickly see their profits erode.

To keep pace with these market dynamics, distributors need to change the way they price inventory at the customer level more than ever before. This involves changing your sales mindset — a transition that can be challenging, and which requires some doing. However, to weigh the value of changing up your approach, you must consider the opportunity cost of staying the course or resisting this change.

Ask yourself: Are your pricing strategies governed by the path of least resistance or the application of best practices? Pricing strategies are often predicated on a salesperson’s gutfeel and/or a “get what you think you can” mentality. Salespeople may have authority to do pricing overrides without much guidance beyond their own experience. The challenge is that everyone’s experiences, anecdotal evidence and vision for successful pricing are seldom aligned.

Pricing is the most critical element of profitability and customer relationships — that’s why you need to take control, and that’s what “intelligent pricing practices” are all about.

Making Pricing Smarter, More Efficient & More Effective

Data analytics has been a game changer in many areas of our lives, with the net result being smarter, data-driven approaches to optimize efforts and produce the best outcomes. At the foundation of intelligent pricing practices is data analytics.

A few years ago, a study was done of golfers of varying status, from pros to amateurs. The study collected 225 terabytes of swing data and analyzed over 13,000 golf swings. Analytics was able to derive insights from this large body of information as to what makes one golfer better than another and the differences between the best and worst golfers. The result of this analysis: Conclusive, data-driven evidence as to what actions improve one’s performance on the range.

In much the same way, distributors are using data analysis to forge intelligent pricing practices to assess the right price to drive the most profitability. When you’re dealing with thousands of customers of varying types and hundreds of thousands of products, it’s impossible to keep track of all the data points and make sense of it manually.

Plus, there’s the issue of the “middle.” We all celebrate the large high-profit orders and we all know to avoid the low-margin orders. But what about all those orders in between? The ones that don’t hit your radar screen? How do you know what you can and should charge?

Now more than ever, distributors need to see where margins are eroding and where opportunities exist to boost profits. Relying on sales data and customer and product segmentation for data-driven guidance is what constitutes intelligent pricing practices. Pricing optimization software offers visibility into those opportunities, and it can also make the pricing update process much more efficient and effective.

Getting Started, Gaining Momentum

So, how do distributors get started putting intelligent pricing practices in place? And how do they encourage buy-in with their sales teams?

The first step is bringing in the right expertise to segment your customers correctly. Most distributors have some sort of customer segmentation in place, but it’s generally not nuanced enough to be effective. By doing a deep analysis of your customers and their buying behaviors, you can connect the right pricing with the right customers. Getting your customer segmentation right gives your salespeople a reason to believe in the pricing that pops up on the computer.

Be transparent to build a culture of trust in the system. Use your sales and customer data to look for opportunities where you can improve. Involve your sales staff in this process so they are active participants in the game plan and empowered to execute on these opportunities. Seeing is believing!

Don’t boil the ocean; make incremental changes. It’s important to make sure that you don’t drown people in the wake of big waves of change. Making a series of small changes over a period of time is easier to institute a culture of change, allowing time for data collection, measurement and socialization of the results of those changes. This will provide the proof points for “wins” that can go a long way to make the continued case for change.

Greater Visibility Yields Improved Agility

I have no idea when supply chain issues are going to relax or what will be in store for us after that, but I do know that every distributor is going to want to have visibility into how their businesses are performing as it happens, to make micro and macro adjustments.

Savvy distributors are taking the steps to carefully adjust their pricing and profitability. The result is that most distributors enjoy a 2-4% margin gain by engaging this way, and this makes it well worth the investment.

When you put intelligent pricing practices in place, you will find surprises in the assumptions you thought were true. This visibility will allow you to make the necessary course corrections and run your business with greater certainty — benefits that in today’s business environment are priceless. 

Brian Friedle is the vice president of business development, White Cup.

More in Operations
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
Jun 13th, 2022
High gas prices are shown as a pedestrian waits to cross the street in Los Angeles, June 16, 2022. President Joe Biden on June 22 will call on Congress to suspend the federal gasoline and diesel taxes for three months. It's a move meant to ease financial pressures at the pump that also reveals the political toxicity of high gas prices in an election year.
Biden to Call for 3-month Suspension of Gas Taxes
The president will also call on states to suspend their own gas taxes or provide similar relief.
Jun 22nd, 2022
Cbt Leadership2
A Century In and Still Evolving
CBT Company leans into the latest business challenges.
Jun 21st, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 06 20 At 1 03 58 Pm
Eriez Selects E.H. & Associates to Represent Metalworking Products
The firm will cover the company's Michigan operations.
Jun 20th, 2022
UPS worker Dyghton Anderson peddles an eQuad electric bike in a bicycle lane while delivering packages, in New York, Tuesday, June 14, 2022. Delivery giant UPS is going back to the future in its latest way to get packages to the doors of its millions of customers. The company is considering launching a fleet of pedal- and battery-powered cargo cycles for deliveries in some of the country's most congested cities.
UPS Tests Tiny Battery-Powered Cycles in Congested Cities
The company is trying to reach carbon neutrality by 2050.
Jun 15th, 2022
I Stock 685855718
Distributors View E-Commerce, Hiring as Keys to Growth
Part two of our report on ID's 75th annual Survey of Distributor Operations.
Jun 15th, 2022
I Stock 913276056
Distributors Concerned About Rising Costs, Worker Retention
Taking stock of a challenging market in ID's 75th annual Survey of Distributor Operations.
Jun 14th, 2022
Makita
Range of High-Performance Makita Gloves
Design features include breathable materials, additional padding and reinforcement in high wear areas, stretch elastic cuffs and hook-and-loop wrist closures.
Jun 7th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 06 07 At 1 50 36 Pm
Arrowhead Systems Announces New Name
Arrowhead Conveyor, Busse/SJI and A&B Engineering Services will remain subsidiaries.
Jun 7th, 2022
Dozens of people were killed and more than 100 others were injured after the inferno broke out following explosions in a container full of chemicals.
Depot Fire Latest to Spotlight Bangladesh Industrial Safety
The fire killed at least 49 people and injured more than 100 others.
Jun 6th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 06 02 At 1 06 39 Pm
Motion Announces New Fluid Power Business
The MRO giant combined its hydraulic supply operations and former Kaman brands.
Jun 2nd, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 06 02 At 12 30 50 Pm
Dayton Superior Joins Evergreen Marketing Group
The Ohio company will be a preferred supplier of concrete chemicals.
Jun 2nd, 2022