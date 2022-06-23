MRC Global Says its Renewable Use Doubled

The distributor also said its fleet’s carbon emissions dropped by 10%.

Jun 23rd, 2022
Industrial Distribution staff
Screen Shot 2022 06 23 At 1 15 55 Pm

A major energy sector distributor said the use of renewable energy in its operations more than doubled last year.

MRC Global, which provides pipes, valves and fittings to energy, industrial and utility customers, reported Wednesday that renewable electricity use jumped from 21% in 2020 to 44% in 2021.

The Houston distributor’s latest Environmental, Social Responsibility & Corporate Governance Report also said it reduced the amount of carbon emissions from its global vehicle fleet by 10% and had increased its total recycling tonnage in the U.S. by more than 50% since 2017.

In addition to the company’s environmental efforts, MRC said the percentage of women in director-level or higher positions increased from 19% in the previous year to 24%, while its safety performance exceeded industry averages among its peers.

MRC officials touted a series of changes to its decision-making processes, as well, including adding executives to an internal ESG committee and appointing a vice president to oversee its efforts, creating an energy-transition division, and aligning its targets with selected United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

“Our employees take pride in working for a company that is committed to operating sustainably, ethically and efficiently to create value for all of our stakeholders,” MRC President and CEO Rob Saltiel said in a statement. “Our company’s future success depends on the continued progress of these initiatives and their integration with our corporate strategy.”

More in Operations
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
Jun 13th, 2022
I Stock 685855718
Distributors View E-Commerce, Hiring as Keys to Growth
Part two of our report on ID's 75th annual Survey of Distributor Operations.
Jun 15th, 2022
I Stock 913276056
Distributors Concerned About Rising Costs, Worker Retention
Taking stock of a challenging market in ID's 75th annual Survey of Distributor Operations.
Jun 14th, 2022
Makita
Range of High-Performance Makita Gloves
Design features include breathable materials, additional padding and reinforcement in high wear areas, stretch elastic cuffs and hook-and-loop wrist closures.
Jun 7th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 06 07 At 1 50 36 Pm
Arrowhead Systems Announces New Name
Arrowhead Conveyor, Busse/SJI and A&B Engineering Services will remain subsidiaries.
Jun 7th, 2022
Dozens of people were killed and more than 100 others were injured after the inferno broke out following explosions in a container full of chemicals.
Depot Fire Latest to Spotlight Bangladesh Industrial Safety
The fire killed at least 49 people and injured more than 100 others.
Jun 6th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 06 02 At 1 06 39 Pm
Motion Announces New Fluid Power Business
The MRO giant combined its hydraulic supply operations and former Kaman brands.
Jun 2nd, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 06 02 At 12 30 50 Pm
Dayton Superior Joins Evergreen Marketing Group
The Ohio company will be a preferred supplier of concrete chemicals.
Jun 2nd, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 06 01 At 1 32 31 Pm
New Beginning for Therm-O-Disc
The sensing, control and sealing components manufacturer is now a standalone company.
Jun 1st, 2022
I Stock 1279960001
Boosting Performance with Innovation: Strengthening the CPG Supply Chain
CPG partners drive efficiency, collaboration and optimal communication.
May 31st, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 05 27 At 9 25 56 Am
Industrial Distribution’s May/June Digital Edition
Featuring the 75th annual survey of distributor operations, a profile of automation provider CBT Company, and how to protect your business from profit erosion.
May 27th, 2022
Lawson
Wear-Flex High Strength Rapid Repair Compound
It’s perfect for applications that involve vibration or expansion/contraction movement.
May 26th, 2022