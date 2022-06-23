A major energy sector distributor said the use of renewable energy in its operations more than doubled last year.

MRC Global, which provides pipes, valves and fittings to energy, industrial and utility customers, reported Wednesday that renewable electricity use jumped from 21% in 2020 to 44% in 2021.

The Houston distributor’s latest Environmental, Social Responsibility & Corporate Governance Report also said it reduced the amount of carbon emissions from its global vehicle fleet by 10% and had increased its total recycling tonnage in the U.S. by more than 50% since 2017.

In addition to the company’s environmental efforts, MRC said the percentage of women in director-level or higher positions increased from 19% in the previous year to 24%, while its safety performance exceeded industry averages among its peers.

MRC officials touted a series of changes to its decision-making processes, as well, including adding executives to an internal ESG committee and appointing a vice president to oversee its efforts, creating an energy-transition division, and aligning its targets with selected United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

“Our employees take pride in working for a company that is committed to operating sustainably, ethically and efficiently to create value for all of our stakeholders,” MRC President and CEO Rob Saltiel said in a statement. “Our company’s future success depends on the continued progress of these initiatives and their integration with our corporate strategy.”