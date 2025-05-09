Portland Bolt Acquires Vermont Supplier

Applied Bolting is a leading manufacturer of DTI washers.

Industrial Distribution staff
May 9, 2025
Building Ext Guam Comp Wide 66672481a9467
Portland Bolt & Manufacturing Co. LLC

Fastener supplier Portland Bolt & Manufacturing Co. has acquired Applied Bolting Technology, company officials announced in late April.

Portland Bolt officials said that Vermont-based Applied Bolting is a manufacturer of "industry-leading" direct tension indicating washers, and that the deal would bolster the company's offerings for structural and industrial bolting applications — along with its geographic footprint and manufacturing capabilities.

“We are excited to welcome the Applied Bolting team to the Portland Bolt family,” Portland Bolt CEO Blake Ray said in the announcement. “Applied Bolting’s innovative products, strong customer relationships, and passion to educate the industry complement our existing businesses and will enable us to deliver even greater value to our clients across the world.”

"Our combined capabilities will allow us to grow our footprint, expand our offerings and continue delivering high-performance solutions to our customers," added Applied Bolting President John Cummings.

The deal follows Oregon-based Portland Bolt's acquisition of South Carolina's Southern Anchor Bolt early last year.

Latest in Mergers & Acquisitions
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Sponsored
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
May 8, 2025
Industrial Sales Co., Olathe, Kan.
Winsupply Acquires Industrial Sales Co.
May 7, 2025
Wilmington Rubber and Gasket, Wilmington, N.C.
Singer Industrial Acquires North Carolina Distributor
May 7, 2025
Screenshot 2025 05 06 At 1 11 43 Pm
Lubrication Engineers Acquires RSC Bio Solutions
May 6, 2025
Related Stories
Industrial Sales Co., Olathe, Kan.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Winsupply Acquires Industrial Sales Co.
Wilmington Rubber and Gasket, Wilmington, N.C.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Singer Industrial Acquires North Carolina Distributor
Screenshot 2025 05 06 At 1 11 43 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Lubrication Engineers Acquires RSC Bio Solutions
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Sponsor Content
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Sponsored
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Learn how to link all of your supply chain data for maximum efficiency. Download our free guide now!
May 8, 2025
Wilmington Rubber and Gasket, Wilmington, N.C.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Singer Industrial Acquires North Carolina Distributor
Singer says it now operates over 100 locations across North America.
May 7, 2025
Screenshot 2025 05 06 At 1 11 43 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Lubrication Engineers Acquires RSC Bio Solutions
RSC is a developer of "high-performance, sustainable, biodegradable lubrication solutions."
May 6, 2025
Stellar Industrial Supply headquarters, Tacoma, Wash.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Stellar Industrial Supply to Acquire Rocky Mountain Cutting Tools
The Colorado distributor would become Stellar’s 18th regional hub.
May 6, 2025
I Stock 2179711218
Mergers & Acquisitions
ORS Nasco Acquires Fellow Wholesale Supplier Techniweld USA
Officials said the deal combines companies that “care deeply about the welding community.”
May 2, 2025
Screenshot 2025 02 27 At 3 52 07 Pm 67c0de7c2a4d7 67cb0ecf50e75 67d03e8db159a
Mergers & Acquisitions
QXO Acquires Beacon
QXO said it is now the nation's largest publicly traded distributor of roofing, waterproofing and related building products.
April 29, 2025
Truck Long View
Mergers & Acquisitions
Foundation Building Materials Acquires REW Materials
The deal adds REW’s 45 branches to FBM’s footprint.
April 22, 2025
Acquisition
Mergers & Acquisitions
SMX Industrial Solutions Announces Acquisition of Preston Eastin
Preston Eastin is a manufacturer of robotic and welding positioning systems.
April 22, 2025
I Stock 1157073853
Mergers & Acquisitions
Tri Star Metals to Acquire Connecticut Metals Mill, Distributor
The companies said the move would bolster their product portfolios and technological capabilities.
April 18, 2025
I Stock 1446373235
Mergers & Acquisitions
Ferguson Acquires Massachusetts Pipe & Valve Distributor, Toronto Fire Product Provider
Independent Pipe & Supply operates eight locations across New England.
April 16, 2025
I Stock 1010990096
Mergers & Acquisitions
Adhesives Distributor Applied Products Sold
Its private equity owner sold the business to another firm.
April 16, 2025
I Stock 1392300189
Mergers & Acquisitions
Capital Machine Technologies Announces Agreement with Private Equity Firm
The Florida company said the investment would help expand its products and footprint.
April 16, 2025
Core Industrial Gases, Ajax, Ontario.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Core Industrial Gases Acquires Fellow Ontario Distributor
The deal would bolster Core’s operations in eastern Ontario, officials said.
April 15, 2025
Governance Image 67b5ef4edaa64
Mergers & Acquisitions
Ingersoll Rand Announces a Pair of Acquisitions
Officials said the additions would bolster the company's air treatment lineup.
April 15, 2025
I Stock 458649667
Mergers & Acquisitions
Lowe’s to Acquire Homebuilder Supplier in $1.3B Deal
The retailer said the move would expand its “Pro” operations into a new distribution channel.
April 15, 2025