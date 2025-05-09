Portland Bolt Acquires Vermont Supplier

Fastener supplier Portland Bolt & Manufacturing Co. has acquired Applied Bolting Technology, company officials announced in late April.

Portland Bolt officials said that Vermont-based Applied Bolting is a manufacturer of "industry-leading" direct tension indicating washers, and that the deal would bolster the company's offerings for structural and industrial bolting applications — along with its geographic footprint and manufacturing capabilities.



“We are excited to welcome the Applied Bolting team to the Portland Bolt family,” Portland Bolt CEO Blake Ray said in the announcement. “Applied Bolting’s innovative products, strong customer relationships, and passion to educate the industry complement our existing businesses and will enable us to deliver even greater value to our clients across the world.”

"Our combined capabilities will allow us to grow our footprint, expand our offerings and continue delivering high-performance solutions to our customers," added Applied Bolting President John Cummings.

The deal follows Oregon-based Portland Bolt's acquisition of South Carolina's Southern Anchor Bolt early last year.