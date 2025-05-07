Winsupply Acquires Industrial Sales Co.

The Kansas company provides landscape and utility wholesale distribution throughout the Midwest.

Industrial Distribution staff
May 7, 2025
Industrial Sales Co., Olathe, Kan.
Winsupply Inc.

Industrial and construction supply distributor Winsupply announced Wednesday that it has acquired Industrial Sales Co., a suburban Kansas City distributor of utility and landscape products.

Industrial Sales serves water, gas, telecom, geothermal, landscape and equipment customers throughout the Midwest. Founded in 1973 as a pipe and fittings supplier, the company has since added PVC pipes and fittings, water and sewer equipment, gas distribution accessories and irrigation equipment.

The company is based in Olathe, Kansas, and operates a second location in Omaha, Nebraska.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“The distribution and company structure of Winsupply will provide an opportunity to not only sustain both the landscape and utility divisions, but will be advantageous for all who support the new company,” Industrial Sales President Jake Cooper said in a statement.

“Our business models aligned in several areas, including a strong customer focus backed by a team of creative, problem solvers with an entrepreneurial mindset,” added Winsupply President Jeff Dice.

Winsupply ranked no. 5 on ID's 2024 Big 50 list.

May 1, 2025
