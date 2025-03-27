SureWerx Acquires Reliance Fall Protection

Safety product, tool and equipment provider SureWerx announced Thursday that it has acquired fall protection products and systems provider Reliance Fall Protection.

SureWerx CEO Chris Baby said the deal moves the company "ever further toward our goal of becoming the global leader in safety and productivity."

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

"Reliance Fall Protection complements our FALL SAFE and PeakWorks Fall Protection brands and brings us closer to building a robust and innovative Fall Protection portfolio as part of the SureWerx platform," Baby said in the announcement. "Reliance Fall Protection excels in the most technical and demanding portion of the Fall Protection market, setting them apart from their competition."

"We are thrilled to be partnering with SureWerx, a company that holds the same values and commitment to worker safety as Reliance Fall Protection," said Reliance founder Joe Shaw. "Their reach into the global industrial markets across multiple channels will undoubtedly accelerate growth of all Reliance Fall Protection well respected brands.