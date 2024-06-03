MCE Acquires Ives Equipment

ZELIENOPLE, Pa. — Motion & Control Enterprises announced Monday that it has acquired Ives Equipment Corporation.

Founded in 1954 and based in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, Ives is a valued-added distributor of process valves and instrumentation solutions throughout eastern and central Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, southern New Jersey, Washington, D.C., and Virginia. Ives serves diverse end markets, including industrial gas, federal and defense, engineering and construction, food manufacturing, and pharmaceutical and biotech.

The company will continue to operate under the Ives Equipment name under the continued leadership of Terry Ives.

“We are thrilled to welcome the talented Ives associates to the MCE team,” said Charles Hale, chairman and CEO of MCE. “For 70 years, Ives has represented leading flow control suppliers and has successfully served OEM and end-user customers in the Mid-Atlantic region. By combining our resources and expertise, this acquisition expands our growing flow control footprint and positions the combined business to provide an even more comprehensive suite of highly-engineered solutions to our valued customers."

Terry Ives, Ives’ former owner, added, “As the industry evolves, joining MCE creates greater growth for our company, providing a better future for our principals, customers, and our loyal employees. Ives Equipment is excited to be joining forces with Charley Hale and his team.”