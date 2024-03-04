Border States Acquires Winston Engineering, Launches 'Engineering Services' Business

FARGO, N.D. — Border States on Friday announced the close of its previously announced acquisition of Winston Engineering Inc. With the acquisition, Border States has transitioned the business into Border States Engineering Services.

Border States Engineering Services provides mechanical, electrical and plumbing engineering services to a diverse client base across the United States. Delivering cutting-edge expertise, a commitment to excellence and a depth of experience across a broad range of industries, Border States Engineering Services provides comprehensive engineering solutions tailored to its clients’ unique challenges.

Industries served include public works, commercial and residential buildings, agricultural facilities, government institutions, municipalities, restaurants, distilleries, research centers, hotels, hospitals, laboratories and more.

Anthony Winston III, P.E., founder of Winston Engineering Inc., and now senior director of engineering at Border States, said that he is proud of the work the team has done to establish themselves in the MEP engineering space, and said they look forward to coming on board as employee-owners.

“Winston Engineering has done a lot in a short amount of time with less than 10 people,” Winston said. “This is a testament to how well the team collaborates and truly cares about each client and project. Becoming employee-owners at Border States will allow the team to accelerate their careers and provide outstanding MEP engineering services to a new and broader audience.”

Border States Engineering Services will continue to expand its offerings over the coming months with an initial focus on the construction market and eventual expansion into the utility and industrial markets.

“Building on top of the existing Winston team expertise, our group will be able to offer a host of specialized services, such as EV design, BIM modeling and utility services, in addition to the traditional MEP design services that Winston has become known for,” said Ryan Evans, VP, sales and marketing - construction. “With the addition of the professional services offered by the Winston team, Border States will be able to provide high-level technical support and engineering services to help our customers achieve their goals.”

The acquisition closed on March 1.