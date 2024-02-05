Imperial Dade to Acquire Canadian Jan-San Distributors

The company added Superior SANY in Ontario and Royal Net in Quebec.

Industrial Distribution staff
Feb 5, 2024
Imperial Dade

New Jersey janitorial-sanitation and packaging distributor Imperial Dade on Thursday announced the acquisition of two fellow jan-san companies in Canada.

The company has completed its addition of suburban Montreal distributor Les Produits Sanitaires Royal Net and reached an agreement to purchase Superior SANY Solutions in suburban Toronto from parent company GDI Integrated Facility Services. The latter acquisition, expected to close on March 31, would be the 80th for Imperial Dade under company Chairman Robert Tillis and CEO Jason Tillis.

Royal Net, officials said, has grown over its 35-year history to supply customers across Quebec, while Superior has become a “mainstay” of Canada’s jan-san sector.

Terms of both acquisitions were not disclosed.

“Imperial Dade looks forward to building upon our already established success and continuing to find ways to better serve our customers and vendor partners," Stephane Lapointe, the president of Imperial Dade Canada, said in a statement.

Imperial Dade also announced its acquisition of Massachusetts-based Allston Supply Co. last week. 

