Singer Industrial Acquires HOSER Inc.

The deal was Singer's 10th acquisition of 2023.

Singer Industrial
Jan 3, 2024
Singer Industrial City Map Hoser Inc 1024x580
Singer Industrial

DALLAS — Singer Industrial announced Tuesday that it joined forces with HOSER Inc. on Dec. 20, 2023.

HOSER Inc. will operate within the Industrial Rubber Division of Singer Industrial and, with this addition, will increase Singer Industrial’s North America footprint to approximately 100 locations with over 1,400 employees. HOSER Inc. was Singer Industrial’s 10th acquisition in 2023.

HOSER Inc. was established nine years ago and has locations in North Carolina and South Carolina. The business operates in several key markets, including agriculture, construction, food and beverage, recycling, and general industrial supply, and provides on-site hose repair services.

HOSER Inc. is owned and operated by Paul Dugick, who will continue to manage the operation. Dugick has plans to expand the enterprise by adding new locations and selling core Singer Industrial products.

“I’ve accomplished everything I set out to do with HOSER in the Carolinas,“ said Dugick. “An entrepreneurial partner like Singer Industrial provides the Hoser team the support and footprint to rapidly expand our service fleet beyond the Southeast, into other major markets across the U.S.”

“Paul has built an amazing team and mobile business,” said Singer Industrial CEO Craig Osborne. “We are excited to use their knowledge to expand further into mobile services.”

“With their large fleet of service vans, HOSER expands our customer value proposition to include on-site hose repair and hydraulic service in the Southeast. Paul and his team fit well into our customer-centric culture of speed and local hose support. We will continue to invest and expand our field service expertise that our customers value,” said Industrial Rubber Division President Sam Petillo.

