Sonepar to Acquire Sunrise Electric Supply

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Sonepar announced Thursday that its U.S. subsidiary, Viking Electric, has signed an agreement to acquire Sunrise Electric Supply Inc.

Since 1986, Sunrise Electric Supply has built a reputation as one of the top electrical supply companies serving customers throughout the Chicago area. Sunrise Electric Supply joins Sonepar with over 80 associates. This acquisition signals Sonepar’s commitment to grow its business in the second largest electrical market in the country.

“Sunrise Electric Supply is a market leader across Greater Chicago with strong technical expertise in distribution equipment and excellent customer relationships," said Rob Taylor, president of Sonepar North America. "Both Viking Electric and Sunrise Electric Supply have reputations for providing best-in-class customer service, and the union of these two great organizations is an exciting business advancement for Sonepar.”

“We are very excited to bring the expertise, knowledge, and passion of the Sunrise Electric Supply associates into our organization," added Viking President Stacy Stanslaski. "Sunrise Electric Supply has been very successful in Chicago, and we look forward to joining forces with and learning from them and enhancing our overall customer service in this strategic growth market.”

Don Chriske, president and owner of Sunrise Electric Supply, said, "Through our 37-year-old history as a privately held company, our employees have always been vital to our success. I believe aligning with Sonepar will give them many opportunities to enrich their future growth. We are excited to utilize the resources Sonepar brings to both our employees and customers.”

Viking Electric currently operates 22 locations across Minnesota, Wisconsin and Chicago.

The transaction is expected to close on Oct. 31.