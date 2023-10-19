Sonepar to Acquire Sunrise Electric Supply

The Chicagoland distributor will join the company's Viking Electric subsidiary.

Sonepar
Oct 19, 2023
Sonepar Viking Sunrise Management
Sonepar

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Sonepar announced Thursday that its U.S. subsidiary, Viking Electric, has signed an agreement to acquire Sunrise Electric Supply Inc. 

Since 1986, Sunrise Electric Supply has built a reputation as one of the top electrical supply companies serving customers throughout the Chicago area. Sunrise Electric Supply joins Sonepar with over 80 associates. This acquisition signals Sonepar’s commitment to grow its business in the second largest electrical market in the country. 

“Sunrise Electric Supply is a market leader across Greater Chicago with strong technical expertise in distribution equipment and excellent customer relationships," said Rob Taylor, president of Sonepar North America. "Both Viking Electric and Sunrise Electric Supply have reputations for providing best-in-class customer service, and the union of these two great organizations is an exciting business advancement for Sonepar.” 

“We are very excited to bring the expertise, knowledge, and passion of the Sunrise Electric Supply associates into our organization," added Viking President Stacy Stanslaski. "Sunrise Electric Supply has been very successful in Chicago, and we look forward to joining forces with and learning from them and enhancing our overall customer service in this strategic growth market.” 

Don Chriske, president and owner of Sunrise Electric Supply, said, "Through our 37-year-old history as a privately held company, our employees have always been vital to our success. I believe aligning with Sonepar will give them many opportunities to enrich their future growth. We are excited to utilize the resources Sonepar brings to both our employees and customers.”

Viking Electric currently operates 22 locations across Minnesota, Wisconsin and Chicago. 

The transaction is expected to close on Oct. 31.

Latest in Mergers & Acquisitions
5 Unavoidable Risks of Manual Document Processing
Sponsored
5 Unavoidable Risks of Manual Document Processing
September 29, 2023
The Timken Company Home Page Engineered Bearings And Power Transmission Products 1200x630 1
Timken to Acquire Engineered Solutions Group
October 17, 2023
Cq5dam web 1200 628
Atlas Copco Acquires Compressor Distributor ACJ
October 17, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 10 16 At 3 58 48 Pm
US LBM Announces Joint Ownership Agreement
October 16, 2023
Related Stories
The Timken Company Home Page Engineered Bearings And Power Transmission Products 1200x630 1
Mergers & Acquisitions
Timken to Acquire Engineered Solutions Group
Cq5dam web 1200 628
Mergers & Acquisitions
Atlas Copco Acquires Compressor Distributor ACJ
Screen Shot 2023 10 16 At 3 58 48 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
US LBM Announces Joint Ownership Agreement
Invest in the Future With Order Automation
Sponsored
Invest in the Future With Order Automation
More in Mergers & Acquisitions
5 Unavoidable Risks of Manual Document Processing
Sponsored
5 Unavoidable Risks of Manual Document Processing
91% of manufacturers and 79% of distributors still process documents manually, according to our new research. Is your company still relying on manual processing for critical documents like purchase orders and AP invoices? Automation could be a key competitive differentiator during a downturn.
September 29, 2023
Cq5dam web 1200 628
Mergers & Acquisitions
Atlas Copco Acquires Compressor Distributor ACJ
The company provides compressors, dryers and other equipment to general industry.
October 17, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 10 16 At 3 58 48 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
US LBM Announces Joint Ownership Agreement
Bain Capital Private Equity and Platinum Equity will have equal ownership stakes.
October 16, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 10 16 At 3 32 06 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
P&F Industries to Be Acquired by ShoreView Industries
The company is a leading manufacturer and importer of air-powered tools.
October 16, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 10 16 At 9 26 43 Am
Mergers & Acquisitions
Kito Crosby Launches New, Unified Corporate Brand
The companies completed a merger earlier this year.
October 16, 2023
Emerson headquarters in St. Louis.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Emerson Closes NI Acquisition, Creates New Test & Measurement Segment
The deal will help Emerson capitalize on key trends, like nearshoring, digital transformation and sustainability.
October 11, 2023
Gescan Solutions Team
Mergers & Acquisitions
Sonepar Acquires Accu-Flo's Assembly Services Division
The business will join Sonepar Canada's Gescan subsidiary.
October 9, 2023
Syd Allentown 072022 3x2
Mergers & Acquisitions
Schaedler Yesco to Acquire Clarion Electric Supply
The company operates two locations in Northwest Pennsylvania.
October 9, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 10 09 At 9 51 22 Am
Mergers & Acquisitions
Dover to Acquire FW Murphy for $530M
The suburban Houston company provides solutions for the industrial, transportation and energy markets.
October 9, 2023
Tyrolit
Mergers & Acquisitions
Tyrolit Acquires Acme Abrasives
Tyrolit will integrate Acme wheels in its portfolio of grinding and specialty abrasive solutions for industrial clients.
October 6, 2023
The next generation Autonomous Mobile Robot from Otto Motors can carry more materials faster than any other heavy-class AMR on the market, according to the company.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Rockwell Automation Acquires Clearpath Robotics, OTTO Motors
The acquisition gives Rockwell end-to-end autonomous production logistics solutions.
October 5, 2023
Motion Control Enterprises 612fe3f5bfead 64de82744564a
Mergers & Acquisitions
Motion & Control Enterprises Acquires Nova Hydraulics
This is the distributor's fifth acquisition of 2023.
October 5, 2023
Ingersoll Rand Assd 602c7c635f865 64dfd16da529d
Mergers & Acquisitions
Ingersoll-Rand Closes Two Acquisitions
Both Oxywise and Fraserwoods will join Ingersoll Rand’s Industrial Technologies and Services (IT&S) segment.
October 5, 2023
Winsupply Logo
Mergers & Acquisitions
Winsupply Acquires Keidel Supply
The company has two locations in Ohio.
October 3, 2023
Singer Acq
Mergers & Acquisitions
Singer Industrial Acquires TS Products, Capital Rubber & Gasket
The Capital Rubber add will increase Singer's North American footprint by 90+ locations.
October 3, 2023