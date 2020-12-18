Free-Range Egg Supplier Egg Innovations Acquires PECKISH

Warsaw, IN-based Egg Innovations gains a packaged hard-cooked egg maker whose product is sold in Whole Foods stores.

Dec 18th, 2020
Egg Innovations
WARSAW, IN — Egg Innovations, America's largest originator of 100 percent free-range and pasture-raised eggs, announced the acquisition of innovative, protein-centric fresh snacking brand PECKISH Thursday in an all-stock deal. PECKISH joins the family of brands, which includes recently launched Blue Sky Family Farms eggs, marking mass expansion on the horizon.

PeckishPECKISH was founded by Jon Sebastiani, and is Sonoma Brands' third incubated concept, giving the humble hard-cooked egg a modern makeover delivering a convenient, ready-to-eat whole food protein option to compete in the fast-growing fresh snacking category. Sonoma Brands will continue to be involved in supporting the brand's expansion, while also partnering with Egg Innovations in growing the Blue Sky Family Farms brand and supporting its retail expansion.

"With the acquisition of the PECKISH brand, Egg Innovations continues its leadership in the premium ethical egg case. We are very excited to establish a relationship with Jon Sebastiani and Sonoma Brands, who has a career track record in brand development," said Egg Innovations President and CEO John Brunnquell.

"We're thrilled to partner with Egg Innovations as it allows PECKISH to harness Sonoma Brands' expertise in brand building and innovation, while leveraging Egg Innovations' market leadership in ethical farming practices and competitive advantage through vertical integration," Sebastiani says.

In addition to the acquisition, Lauren Egan, PECKISH VP of Brand and Innovation, has joined the Egg Innovations team to lead marketing, innovation and brand positioning for both PECKISH and Blue Sky Family Farms.

PECKISH also returns to Whole Foods Market dairy aisles nationwide with a fresh look after a brief packaging redesign. Consumers can once again enjoy PECKISH Peck Packs; two ready-to-eat free-range Non-GMO Project Verified eggs paired with delicious savory seasonings including "EVERYTHING," "FRIED RICE," "RANCHEROS," "SALT & PEPITAS," and its highly anticipated "RANCH." Each pack is keto-friendly, gluten-free, and dairy-free, with 12-14g of protein and 0g of added sugar.

PECKISH Peck Packs ($3.49) are currently sold nationwide in Whole Foods Market stores, Hungryroot, and select retailers. Learn more at www.PerfectlyPeckish.com or connect with the brand on Instagram @perfectlypeckish.

